AUBURN — Trequon Fegans’ 3-yard touchdown run and Andrew Warhurst’s extra point with 23 seconds left gave Oxford the lead, and the Yellow Jackets overcame the injury loss of quarterback Trey Higgins to beat Spanish Fort 14-13 in Friday’s Alabama 6A final.
The Yellow Jackets (14-1) claimed their fourth state title but first since 1993 and first in 6A. They won 5A titles in 1988, 1989 and 1993.
Spanish Fort finished 9-5 after a wild game that saw both teams lose their quarterbacks — Higgins in the third quarter and Spanish Fort’s Kris Abrams-Draine late in the fourth.
Zay Britt took over for Oxford and led the Yellow Jackets’ comeback.
Spanish Fort took its first lead on a wild turn of events.
Micah Gaffney partially blocked Andrew Warhurst’s 43-yard field goal attempt, and Logan Ganey recovered the loose ball and returned 63 yards to the Oxford 2-yard line.
A replay review reversed an apparent touchdown run by Abrams-Draine on third down from the 3, but he fumbled into the end zone on fourth and goal from the half-yard line.
Travis McGowan recovered, and the play stood after two reviews to see if Abrams-Draine was down before fumbling in a scrum. Tanner Keesee missed the extra point, but Spanish Fort led 13-7 with 6:12 left in the fourth quarter.
With Higgins still out, Oxford responded by inserting defensive back Trequon Fegans as a second running back. With a backfield of Fegans and Carlisle and Britt at quarterback, Oxford drove to the Spanish Fort 14-yard line before facing a controversial fourth down.
After measurement and an Oxford challenge of the spot, Carlisle was given a gain to the 13, but remeasurement showed that he was still short of the yard to gain for first down. Spanish Fort took over with 2:42 to play, but Oxford retained its two timeouts because review changed the spot.
Oxford’s defense forced a punt, and the Yellow Jackets got the ball at the Spanish Fort 43 with 1:23 left and no timeouts. WIth the help of a pass-interference penalty in the end zone, Oxford drove the distance, leading to Fegans’ touchdown run over the right side.
Abrams-Draine’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Morris tied the game at 7-7 with three minutes left in the third quarter, capping a 12-play, 62-yard drive.
Higgins limped back on the field for Oxford’s ensuing possession, but limped back off after an overthrow on a pass to Britt, who finished the game at quarterback.
Carlisle’s 13-yard touchdown run with 2:05 left in the second quarter gave Oxford a 7-0 halftime lead. The score came after a punt exchange that saw Oxford get possession at the Toros’ 36-yard line.
Spanish Fort answered with a scoring threat of its own before halftime, reaching Oxford’s 8 on Jackson Burkhalter’s sideline pass to Abrams-Draine with two seconds left. An Oxford timeout just ahead of the snap wiped out Keesee’s field goal, and Spanish Fort drew a conduct call and backed up 15 yards.
Oxford drew an offsides flag on the next try, but Keesee missed from 35 yards as the half expired.
Oxford struggled to find big plays in the first half against a Spanish Fort defense that played off the line with zone coverage. The Yellow Jackets had to settle for Carlisle and Higgins runs, and they rushed for 64 and 58 yards, respectively, in the half.
The Yellow Jackets did have first and goal at the 10 in the first quarter, but Carl Fauntroy stepped in front of a Higgins pass at the 1-yard line and returned 41 yards.