Girls sub-regional: After quick start, Sacred Heart cruises into regionals

The early bird gets the worm … and a spot in the Northeast Regional.
After starting slow in the Class 2A, Area 11 championship game, the Sacred Heart Cardinals entered their girls sub-regional game with the mindset of starting quickly.
Good grief, did they ever.
In Monday night's 60-28 win over Ranburne at the Anniston Aquatic Center, Sacred Heart scored the first 18 points. The Cardinals' defense forced nine turnovers and allowed no points on Ranburne's first 12 possessions.
Ranburne didn't score until Briley Merrill sank a 3-pointer about five minutes into the first quarter. By then, Sacred Heart had firm control and never allowed the Bulldogs back into the contest.
That marked a significant change from the Area 11 championship game in which Sacred Heart never could shake Ohatchee until the game's final 30 seconds.
"We were trying to get off to a fast start," Sacred Heart coach Marcus Harrell said. "We started slow the other night in the area championship, and we were going to try to set the tone really quick. Our girls, we're pretty good in transition so we wanted to create opportunities to have that."
Now having won 12 of its last 13, Sacred Heart (23-7) will play Friday at 3 or 6 p.m. in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Jacksonville State. The Cardinals will face Sand Rock, a regional regular that advanced with a 65-47 win over Ider.
This marks Sacred Heart's second straight appearance at regionals. Last year, the Cardinals fell in overtime to Fyffe in their opener. This time, Sacred Heart has gained something from that experience — and winning its way to the Calhoun County tournament finals this year in the same building.
"The energy of regionals is different, but the good thing is it's a lot like our county tournament," Harrell said. "This year when we got to play up there, we got to play White Plains, Alexandria, Anniston, and the environment was crazy and intense. There was a lot of energy in the building — a lot of nervous energy in the building. We kind of experienced that last year at regionals. So we're hoping the county tournament helped prepare us for regionals."
Against Ranburne, Sacred Heart got a big performance from Myiah Harris, who scored 18 points. Her biggest shots came early, as she sank four 3-pointers and scored 14 points in the first quarter.
Harrell said that Harris started slow in that area championship win over Ohatchee, although she was named the tournament most valuable player after sinking six foul shots in the final 30 seconds.
"She struggled the other night in the area championship," Harrell said. "That's not like her. You could tell that she got loose quick and saw a few fall. It looked like a weight had been lifted off her shoulders, and she let it fly the rest of the night."
Also for Sacred Heart, Serena Hardy had 13 points, including 10 in the first half. Taysia West added 10.
Ranburne closed its season at 17-11. Briley Merrill finished with 15 points as she made 8 of 11 free throws. She sank all six she tried in the second half.