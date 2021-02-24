You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls soccer: Jacksonville battles Westbrook Christian to a draw

Soccer teaser
Pedro Portal/Miami Herald

Jacksonville High and Westbrook Christian played to a 2-2 tie in girls soccer Tuesday.

For Jacksonville, Maggie Anderson and Kayanee Wyatt each scored a goal. Bre Edmondson and Maggie Anderson each had an assist.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...