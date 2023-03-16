 Skip to main content
Girls soccer: Donoho’s Erin Turley reaches 100-goal milestone as a junior

Erin Turley

Donoho's Erin Turley scored the 99th and 100th goals of her high school soccer career Thursday night against Weaver.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

ANNISTON — Junior Erin Turley has started since she was a seventh-grader for the Donoho girls soccer team, and she's shown she's a true talent on the pitch.

She has the milestone to prove it.

Photos: Turley gets 100th Goal as Donoho Rolls

Donoho girls topped Weaver 7-0 in a game that saw Donoho standout Erin Turley score her 99th and 100th goals on Thursday. Both goals for Turley came early in the second half. Turley had several shots on goal in the first half but stellar play by Weaver goalkeeper Lena Johannson held off the scoring milestone until the second half.

