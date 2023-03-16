Girls soccer: Donoho’s Erin Turley reaches 100-goal milestone as a junior

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
ANNISTON — Junior Erin Turley has started since she was a seventh-grader for the Donoho girls soccer team, and she's shown she's a true talent on the pitch.
She has the milestone to prove it.
On Thursday night in a Class 1A-3A, Area 6 home match against Weaver, she scored two goals in the second half of a 7-0 win, giving her 100 for her career. The two goals came within two minutes of each other.
“Erin is a one of a kind player,” Donoho head coach Vinny Yslava said. “She can get the ball at her feet, make any kind of skill move, and send defenders away. When she gets that ball in the box, she works magic. Last year, Erin was a superstar, scoring goals left and right, and I didn’t know we were creeping up on 100 goals until her dad let me know last game.
“Seeing her score it and then just seeing her eyes, something clicked in there. It was really special. She’s a huge part of our team.”
1 of 18
Donoho's Erin Turley scored her 99th and 100th goals in her high school career on Thursday night against Weaver.
Donoho girls topped Weaver 7-0 in a game that saw Donoho standout Erin Turley score her 99th and 100th goals on Thursday. Both goals for Turley came early in the second half. Turley had several shots on goal in the first half but stellar play by Weaver goalkeeper Lena Johannson held off the scoring milestone until the second half.
1 of 18
Donoho's Erin Turley scored her 99th and 100th goals in her high school career on Thursday night against Weaver.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Donoho's Erin Turley scored her 99th and 100th goals in her high school career on Thursday night against Weaver.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Donoho's Erin Turley scored her 99th and 100th goals in her high school career on Thursday night against Weaver.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Donoho's Erin Turley scored her 99th and 100th goals in her high school career on Thursday night against Weaver.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Donoho's Erin Turley scored her 99th and 100th goals in her high school career on Thursday night against Weaver.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Donoho's Erin Turley scored her 99th and 100th goals in her high school career on Thursday night against Weaver.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Donoho's Erin Turley scored her 99th and 100th goals in her high school career on Thursday night against Weaver.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Donoho's Erin Turley scored her 99th and 100th goals in her high school career on Thursday night against Weaver.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Donoho's Erin Turley scored her 99th and 100th goals in her high school career on Thursday night against Weaver.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Donoho's Erin Turley scored her 99th and 100th goals in her high school career on Thursday night against Weaver.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Donoho's Isabella Romero passes to teammate against Weaver.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Donoho's Chloe Melton takes a shot against Weaver.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Donoho's Samantha Wakefield tries to get past Weaver defender Deniah Brown on Thursday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Weaver's Annalynna Canchucaja and Donoho's Haley Hartwell race to the ball on Thursday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Donoho senior BabaT Aremu defelcts the ball toward the goal against Weaver on Thursday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Weaver's Brooke Jones and Donoho's Haley Hartwell race to the ball on Thursday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Weaver's Brooke Jones and Donoho's Haley Hartwell race to the ball on Thursday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Donoho senior BabaT Aremu tries to elude two Weaver defenders.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
The Bearcats did not make it easy on Turley, particularly in the first half. Weaver defended her heavily with what resembled a box-and-one type of defense from basketball. It also did not help her that Weaver’s goalkeeper, Lena Johannson, recorded 20 saves all in the first half. Many of those saves came against Turley.
“That was the mental block that I was trying to get past in that first half,” Turley said. “I knew, like, this whole game that I was working towards that. It was just really frustrating that I couldn’t, you know, finish.
"In the second half that goal, it felt like relief, a weight was lifted off of me. I’m just thankful for my teammates and my family and just everybody that has been with me ever since I came to this school.”
The first of Turley's two goals came with only 50 seconds off the clock in the 40-minute second half and increased the Falcons’ lead to 3-0. She found the back of the net again with 37:39 left in the half to push the lead to 4-0 Falcons.
“Super proud. She’s worked hard,” said Benji Turley, Donoho assistant coach and Erin’s dad. “She’s got a bright future ahead of her. I don’t know if she realizes that as much as I do sometimes. I believe in her more than anybody.
"We played the best keeper, probably, this side of Birmingham tonight, and I knew it was going to be tough to score on Lena. She did there early in the second half.”
Turley was not the only Donoho player to have a solid offensive output. Sophomore Samantha Wakefield had a hat trick with the first of her three goals coming off of a header from a corner kick by Turley with 23:26 left in the first half. This goal extended the Falcons’ lead to 2-0 after earlier in the half Weaver kicked an own-goal score as they attempted to defend the aggressive Donoho offense.
Eighth-grader Isabella Romero added a goal with 36:23 in the second half before Wakefield connected for a second goal with 12:11 remaining. Wakefield’s third and final goal came on a long direct kick in the waning minutes of the second half.
“Sam brings versatility,” Yslava said. “She can play almost any position, she’s strong, she’s smart, and she just brings versatility.”
Donoho will now enter spring break before their next match, but Yslava said that although he saw one of the team’s best performances he’s seen this season, he does not want the break to kill the energy the team brought in Thursday's match.
“I just let them know they need to be working hard in the off-season,” he said. “Obviously, have fun, but find some time to make fitness important.”