Girls prep soccer: Sanusi scores twice in Donoho's win over Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — Tosin Sanusi scored a pair of goals Saturday as Donoho beat Jacksonville 4-1 in girls soccer.

Anna Grace Jones and Kathleen Seals each scored one. For Jacksonville, Bre Edmondson scored the goal.

It was the season opener for both teams.

