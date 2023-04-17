 Skip to main content
Girls prep soccer: Five different players score one goal apiece in Donoho victory

Donoho beat Saks 5-1 in girls soccer.

Five different Falcons scored five goals as Donoho downed Saks 5-1 in a Class 1A-3A, Area 6 win Monday.

Lauren Wigley, Zoe Christopher, Isabella Romero, Sam Wakefield, and Babat Aremu each scored a goal in the win.