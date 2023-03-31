 Skip to main content
Girls prep soccer: Early goals help Oxford past Jacksonville at home

Soccer teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Oxford’s soccer team used three goals in the first half to score a 3-2 victory over the Jacksonville Golden Eagles at home Friday evening.

Reygan White set the tone for the Yellow Jackets immediately with the first of her two goals coming only 15 seconds after the match started.