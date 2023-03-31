Girls prep soccer: Early goals help Oxford past Jacksonville at home

OXFORD — Oxford’s soccer team used three goals in the first half to score a 3-2 victory over the Jacksonville Golden Eagles at home Friday evening.
Reygan White set the tone for the Yellow Jackets immediately with the first of her two goals coming only 15 seconds after the match started.
“I just listen to Coach Haili (Clark) and what the coaches have to say,” White said. “They put me in the position, and I just do what I’m told. It happens.”
Jacksonville’s Willa Kate Walker answered White’s goal quickly when she tied the game with a goal with 38:03 remaining in the first half.
White followed up the Jacksonville goal by pushing the ball aggressively for the Oxford offense. She got her second goal of the contest with 37:53 in the opening half. Later in the half, White got an assist on a corner kick that Sawyer Brooks put into the back of the net with 25:35 remaining.
The score did not change as the two teams headed to the halftime with Oxford leading 3-1.
Both teams’ goalkeepers came up big throughout most of the half as the teams traded shots on the goal to little avail. That was until with 11:34 left in the second half when Jacksonville was awarded a corner kick.
The Golden Eagles’ Sarah Sloughfy got an assist off the corner play as Walker found the back of the net again for her second goal of the game. Jacksonville continued to push aggressively as time wound down, but the Oxford defense withstood the charge to secure the victory.
“We just buckled down and did what we had to do,” Oxford coach Haili Clark said. “Played a little more defensive, so we had more support back there. I have four starters hurt, so I just really had to put people in different spots, and they just stepped up and did what they had to do.”