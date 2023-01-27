 Skip to main content
Girls prep basketball: White Plains sees winning season within reach

Basketball teaser
File photo

WHITE PLAINS — Girls basketball at White Plains hasn’t had a winning record overall since the 2013-14 season but the Wildcats are over .500 now.

Matt Ford, now in his fourth season as head coach, foresees a winning record when the 2022-23 season comes to a close.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.