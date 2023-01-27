Girls prep basketball: White Plains sees winning season within reach

WHITE PLAINS — Girls basketball at White Plains hasn’t had a winning record overall since the 2013-14 season but the Wildcats are over .500 now.
Matt Ford, now in his fourth season as head coach, foresees a winning record when the 2022-23 season comes to a close.
“We’re actually 9-8 right now. We’re right there, thankfully,” Ford said following his team’s 54-34 win at home Thursday over Class 4A, Area 10 foe Cleburne County. “I told the girls it would be nice to finish above .500. It would be the first time since I’ve been here.”
Thursday’s win guaranteed that White Plains will not have to open the Area 10 tournament against regular-season Area 10 champion Cherokee County. That dubious honor now goes to Cleburne County. White Plains and Jacksonville will clash in a semifinal game when the area tournament begins at Centre in early February.
The Wildcats limited the Tigers to one point in the first quarter. They expanded their 9-1 first-quarter lead to 20-11 at halftime. Midway through the third quarter, Cleburne County got as close as 25-19. Addison Bradley netted a 3-point shot from the left corner with 3:01 to play in the third, starting a 10-0 run by the Wildcats to close the period.
Thirty seconds later, after a turnover by the Tigers, Hallie Williams, the Wildcats’ only senior, drilled a 3-pointer from the right corner. In the final 90 seconds, post Isabella Higgins scored a pair of inside buckets, the second on an interior pass by point guard Cooper Martin, and White Plains led 35-19.
Cassidy Arnold added to the 35-19 advantage after three periods by connecting on a trey from the top of the arc on the opening possession of the fourth quarter. Less than a minute later, Arnold made one of two free throws for a 20-point lead at 39-19 and the only question remaining was the exact final score.
“When we started, we started with four new starters,” Ford said. “We had one returning from last year. These girls have just settled in some, are just more comfortable being in all the situations. I think we’re a lot better, but Cleburne County tonight played a whole lot better than they did the first time. I could tell they were much improved, too. Coach (Todd) Gable has done a good job.”
Despite missing court time with foul problems, Higgins led White Plains on offense with 20 points. Martin scored nine points, including two triples. Arnold finished with eight points. Bradley scored seven points. Williams contributed six points to the win.
Faith Brown’s 20 points were best for Cleburne County. She had eight field goals and was 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Hannah Turley finished with 11 points for the Tigers.
