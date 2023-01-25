Girls prep basketball: Walker helps pace Alexandria to Area 12 win

LINCOLN — Alexandria senior guard Jordyn Walker was a matchup nightmare all Tuesday night for the Lincoln High girls.
Walker was spectacular in helping the Valley Cubs to a 51-40 win in a Class 5A, Area 12 basketball duel on the Golden Bears home court. She finished with 21 points, six steals and three assists.
In addition, the Cubs were knocking down 3-pointers all night. Junior guard Jill Cockrell and freshman Charlee Paris of Alexandria accounted for five treys.
Cockrell also picked up 13 points, while Paris scored six.
“We pushed the ball in transition,” Cubs head girls basketball coach Craig Kiker said. "We don’t like the halfcourt offense. We executed, and we got some steals and layups."
The Alexandria High girls floated their record to 10-14 overall and 2-2 in Area 12.
Cockrell scored in the third period with a layup and then a 3-pointer. The Cubs also got a 3-point basket from Charlee Paris with one second left in the third period.
The Alexandria High girls snagged a 42-27 lead.
For Lincon's girls, Aubrey Machen is more than a prolific basketball player.
Machen, the eighth-grade slasher, driver and jump shooter, is also a leader. And Machen wanted nothing more than to propel the Golden Bears to an upset of Alexandria.
But it didn’t quite evolve as Machen had hoped.
“We had a lot of focus. We had some passion. We just needed to stop our turnovers,” said Machen, the 5-foot-7 catalyst.
She had 18 points for the evening. Machen was still scoring with two baskets in the last 1:10 of the game.
The Golden Bears also got a 3-pointer from junior guard Trinity McClellan with 21 seconds left in the fourth period. But Lincoln High still fell a few hoops short of coming back and winning.
The Golden Bears have skidded to 4-16 overall and 0-3 in Area 12, but they are still a scary, competitive team.
Lincoln can play the game.
“We know we can do it,” Golden Bears girls basketball coach Jessica Butterworth said. "There was just a lot of pushing and shoving (out on the floor). It was physical."
McClellan made a night deposit of 15 points for the Golden Bears, draining three field goals just in the second quarter.