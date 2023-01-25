 Skip to main content
Girls prep basketball: Walker helps pace Alexandria to Area 12 win

Alexandria vs. Lincoln

Alexandria's Jordyn Walker uses her quickness to squeeze between Lincoln defenders for a bucket Tuesday night.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

LINCOLN — Alexandria senior guard Jordyn Walker was a matchup nightmare all Tuesday night for the Lincoln High girls.

Walker was spectacular in helping the Valley Cubs to a 51-40 win in a Class 5A, Area 12 basketball duel on the Golden Bears home court. She finished with 21 points, six steals and three assists.