Girls prep basketball: Talladega outmuscles the Anniston Bulldogs

Talladega's Trinity Webb works inside for a basket.

TALLADEGA — Quite frankly, the unflappable Houston Goins will take it.

The senior guard from Talladega High saw nothing but sunshine and butterflies after the Tigers girls thumped Anniston 39-33 in a Class 4A, Area 8 basketball spectacle at home Friday night.