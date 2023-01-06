Girls prep basketball: Talladega outmuscles the Anniston Bulldogs

TALLADEGA — Quite frankly, the unflappable Houston Goins will take it.
The senior guard from Talladega High saw nothing but sunshine and butterflies after the Tigers girls thumped Anniston 39-33 in a Class 4A, Area 8 basketball spectacle at home Friday night.
Goins isn’t hard to please, not after a huge area win.
“We played defense. We had the fastbreak (in gear). We just kept pushing,” said Goins, who knocked down 10 points in the area victory over Anniston.
Junior guard Trinity Webb of Talladega High had something to say and something to play, as well. Webb was a frequent visitor to the low post. She hit the bottom of the net with a 16-point showing against Anniston High.
Webb has been waiting for any kind of a win over the Anniston Bulldogs.
“This is the first time that I’ve ever beaten Anniston. We picked up our game tonight, and we played excellent defense. We were thinking,” Webb said.
The Talladega High girls had a right to. They did move their record to 13-3, including 2-2 in Area 8.
The Tigers also busted the Bulldogs’ three-game area winning streak. The Anniston High girls tumbled to 3-1 in Area 8 and 9-9 overall.
“We made some mistakes and missed some shots. This area is tough. We could not match Talladega’s energy,” Anniston girls basketball coach Eddie Bullock coach.
Anniston High still managed to get 11 points from junior guard A’kayla Perry and 10 points from junior forward Tykeria Smith.
But the Bulldogs could not slow down the Tigers from the second quarter on. Talladega High outscored Anniston, 18-5 in the second period. Goins, Webb and sophomore guard Zae Cunningham of Talladega kept scoring at will and in every kind of way.
“We played to the ball. We finished the game, and we changed our defense,” Talladega High girls basketball coach Rebecca Williams said.
The Tigers also got a squirmy low post move and basket from Trinity Webb for a Talladega 31-28 lead as the third quarter wound down.
And the Talladega High girls limited the Anniston Bulldogs to only five points in the fourth period. There is always time for another defensive stop for the Tigers.