Girls prep basketball: Spring Garden rings up 101 points against Gaylesville

Nine players scored for the Spring Garden Panthers on Friday as they treated their home crowd to a 101-11 win over Class 1A, Area 12 foe Gaylesville.
Olivia Law’s 19 points were best for Spring Garden. Law made 9 of 10 from the floor from inside the 3-point arc. She also made four steals and grabbed five rebounds.
Spring Garden will play Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against New Hope in Sylvania’s Kandieland Shootout Classic showcase.
Other top performers for Spring Garden
—Ace Austin, 18 points, eight assists, six steals
—Libby Brown, 15 points, four steals
—Kayley Kirk, 14 points, two assists
—Chloe Rule, 10 points, four steals
Cherokee County 61, Jacksonville 21: On the road, Jacksonville never reached double-digit points in any quarter and fell to 1-1 in Class 4A, Area 10.
The Golden Eagles were 10 of 18 at the free throw line as a team. Mya Swain led Jacksonville in scoring with seven points and added six rebounds. DeAsia Prothro and Alexis Phillips each scored five points. Prothro was 3 of 5 at the line and made two steals. Phillips had a team-high seven rebounds. Ontarriah Braxton was 4 of 6 at the foul line and finished with four points.
Alexandria 58, Lincoln 30: The Valley Cubs opened their Class 5A, Area 12 slate with an impressive win. Alexandria outscored the Golden Bears 17-4 in the first quarter and Lincoln never recovered.
Jill Cockrell, Kailey Dickerson and Cassidy Hartsfield each nailed a 3-point basket in the first period. Point guard Charlee Parris led the Cubs in scoring with 17 points.
—Kirsten Heathcock, 16 points, 2 of 2 at the free throw line
—Jordyn Walker, 10 points, 6 of 9 free throws
