 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Girls prep basketball: Spring Garden rings up 101 points against Gaylesville

Basketball teaser
File photo

Nine players scored for the Spring Garden Panthers on Friday as they treated their home crowd to a 101-11 win over Class 1A, Area 12 foe Gaylesville.

Olivia Law’s 19 points were best for Spring Garden. Law made 9 of 10 from the floor from inside the 3-point arc. She also made four steals and grabbed five rebounds.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.