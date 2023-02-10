 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls prep basketball: Spring Garden closes out Area 12 title with a running clock

Basketball teaser
File photo

In the Class 1A, Area 12 girls championship game Thursday at Spring Garden, the Panthers were up to their old habit of playing against a running clock in the fourth quarter.

Spring Garden cruised to an 80-39 victory after leading 33-9 after one quarter and 56-18 at halftime.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.