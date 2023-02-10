Girls prep basketball: Spring Garden closes out Area 12 title with a running clock

In the Class 1A, Area 12 girls championship game Thursday at Spring Garden, the Panthers were up to their old habit of playing against a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Spring Garden cruised to an 80-39 victory after leading 33-9 after one quarter and 56-18 at halftime.
Ace Austin led Spring Garden with a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds and was one assist shy of a triple-double. Kayley Kirk canned three 3-point baskets and three 2-pointers for 15 points.
Spring Garden will host Area 15 runner-up Woodville in sub-regional play Monday at 6 p.m. Skyline defeated Woodville 70-24 for the Area 15 title Wednesday.
Other leading performers for Spring Garden
—Libby Brown, eight points, two blocks
—Maggie Jarrett, six points, five steals
—Olivia Law, six points, four rebounds
—Chloe Rule, six points, three blocks
—Maggie Reedy, six points on two 3-point baskets
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.