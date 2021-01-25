Girls prep basketball roundup: Big fourth quarter propels Jacksonville girls past Alexandria

Trailing by two points after three quarters, the visiting Jacksonville girls put together their best quarter of the game and rallied to defeat Alexandria 49-44 Monday.
The Golden Eagles trailed 34-32 before outscoring Alexandria 17-10 in the fourth. Senior Kayla Broom was 5 of 7 at the foul line for Jacksonville in the fourth. She finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added eight assists and four steals.
Rebekah Gannaway and Ashley Grant each connected on a 3-point basket in the fourth for Jacksonville. Gannaway ended with 10 points. Grant was 3 of 6 on 3-pointers for nine points. Amiyah Buchanan had seven points and 12 rebounds for Jacksonville.
Alexandria’s Ashley Phillips led all scorers with 26 points. She scored seven of her team’s 10 points in the fourth. Phillips grabbed five rebounds. Jordyn Walker recorded nine points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists for the Valley Cubs.
Donoho 61, Jacksonville Christian 58: Visiting Donoho outscored Jacksonville Christian by 12 points in the fourth quarters and earned a win in Class 1A, Area 10 play Monday.
Janie Sills had eight points in the fourth, Victoria O’Neill seven and Julie Cleckler five as the Falcons outscored the Thunder 20-8 in the fourth.
Rebekah Carter scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Jacksonville Christian. Kara Grace had a double-double of 10 points and 17 rebounds for JCA. Mia Morales finished with 12 points, seven boards, three assists and two steals for the Thunder. Karil Barnwell scored eight points and claimed five rebounds.
O’Neill finished with 22 for Donoho. Sills ended with 16 points and Cleckler had 11 points.
JCA hosts Valley Head on Thursday.
Anniston 81, Cleburne County 37: Asia Barclay paced Anniston (15-3) with 28 points, 23 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.
Allasha Dudley added 16 points and eight assists, while Serena Hardy contributed 12 points, two rebounds, two steals and two assists. Alisia Person had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Anniston will play Alexandria at home Thursday.