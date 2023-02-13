 Skip to main content
Girls prep basketball: Roper's big second half paces Pleasant Valley sub-regional win

High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

PLEASANT VALLEY — The Pleasant Valley girls advanced to the Class 2A Northeast Regional by winning Monday 63-58 over Horseshoe Bend.

Senior Macey Roper willed the Raiders to a sub-regional victory with an offensive explosion in the second half. She finished with 35 points, including 31 after halftime.

 