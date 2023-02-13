Girls prep basketball: Roper's big second half paces Pleasant Valley sub-regional win

PLEASANT VALLEY — The Pleasant Valley girls advanced to the Class 2A Northeast Regional by winning Monday 63-58 over Horseshoe Bend.
Senior Macey Roper willed the Raiders to a sub-regional victory with an offensive explosion in the second half. She finished with 35 points, including 31 after halftime.
“Biggest thing was us offensively,” Pleasant Valley coach Colton Morris said. “Missed everything in the first half, couldn’t make a shot. Finally, they settled in a little bit. It was a ballgame. They’re gritty. I don’t think our girls gave them enough credit, I really don’t.
"I think they overlooked them a little bit and then coming off that emotional high at Ranburne, it was tough to come back and be able to do it again. But, I’m proud of them.”
The teams were tied 11-11 after one quarter and the Generals carried a 28-25 lead into halftime. It was Horseshoe Bend’s Reagan Taylor who poured in 19 first-half points. She finished with 33 points in Horseshoe Bend’s final game of the season.
“You know everybody I talked to said, 'Deny (Taylor),'” Morris said. “Everything ran through her and we watched three films. I thought we’d be good enough defensively just to handle it. We said we’re going to try and deny her and then don’t let everything go through her. It changed a little bit, got her in foul trouble.
Tides changed in the third quarter when Roper, who had only scored four points in the first half, dropped 10 quick points to give the Raiders a 35-33 advantage. Her scoring did not end there as she ended the third with 17 points added to her total.
“Coach yelled at me the whole time saying I needed to stop throwing up the bad ones,” Roper said. “But just, I had to be there for my team. I knew if I wasn’t going to be there we were in trouble, so I had to be there for my team.”
Roper kept the pressure on the Generals’ defense in the fourth by scoring 14 points in the final quarter to give herself 35 points. The Raiders stepped their defense on Taylor in the second half as well by going full deny on her.
The game was tight throughout as Pleasant Valley’s largest lead was only five. To end the third period, Roper sank 1 of 2 free throws to grant the Raiders a 44-39 lead. The Generals did not go away with their season on the line as they cut the Pleasant Valley lead to 44-43 with 7:28 in the fourth.
The Raiders’ defense on Taylor led to other players having the ball in their hands for Horseshoe Bend in the fourth. The deny style of defense on Taylor forced turnovers and missed shots late in the game. That is until with 2:26 remaining in regulation Horseshoe Bend’s Nadia Brooks drained a 3-pointer to tie the game 51-51.
Following a Pleasant Valley timeout, Taylor stole the ball and laid it in to give the Generals their first lead at 53-51 since the first half. It was all Pleasant Valley from that point however, as Roper was fouled for an and-one opportunity with 1:47 in the game. She made the free throw, giving the Raiders a 54-53 advantage, but on the foul, Horseshoe Bend’s Kailee Giddens was hit with a technical.
After Roper’s free throw, Kianna Hester sank one of the two technical foul shots and the Raiders retained possession. Roper then drove the ball in to score with 1:20 left to give Pleasant Valley a 57-53 lead late.
Taylor did not let her Generals go down that easy as she hit a layup, was fouled, and made the free throw to chip the Raiders’ lead to 57-56 with a minute remaining. Roper again responded with back-to-back layups to give Pleasant Valley a 61-56 lead with 31.8 seconds.
Taylor hit a quick two with 25 seconds left before the Generals were forced to foul. Pleasant Valley senior Rebekah Gannaway made 1 of 2, granting the Raiders a 62-58 lead. Roper got a huge steal with nine seconds left and was fouled by Brooks. Brooks also received a technical after the foul as well.
Roper missed both foul shots, but due to the technical Hester shot two more at the line. She made 1 of 2 again, and the Raiders dribbled the clock out after keeping possession.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Rebekah Gannaway, 14 points
—Kianna Hester, six points, 4 of 7 on free throws
—Laney Robinson, six points, two 3-pointers