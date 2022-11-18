Girls prep basketball: Ranburne, JCA win; Jacksonville loses

Visiting Talladega outscored Jacksonville’s girls by nine points in each of the second and fourth quarters and defeated the Golden Eagles 39-24 this week.
The Tigers led 6-4 after one quarter then won the second 12-3. Jacksonville outscored Talladega 14-9 in the third but Talladega took the fourth 12-3.
Ashley Grant paced the Eagles in scoring with 15 points. She was 4 of 9 from outside the 3-point arc, grabbed four rebounds and made three steals. DeAsia Prothro led Jacksonville on the boards with 10 rebounds and made four steals.
Jacksonville plays Southside in the opening round of the Champions Sports Academy Thanksgiving tournament Saturday at 3 p.m.
Ranburne 45, Piedmont 43: In Piedmont on Thursday, an eight-point halftime lead carried visiting Ranburne to a victory. Piedmont (2-1) suffered its first loss. Ranburne led 30-22 at intermission and each team scored nine points in the third quarter. Piedmont’s 12-6 rally in the fourth fell two points short.
Ava Pope of Piedmont led all scorers with 21 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets. She was 7 of 8 at the free throw line but her teammates were 5 of 15 as a group. Pope had eight rebounds and three steals. Lele Ridley also scored in double figures for Piedmont with 10 points and pulled down nine rebounds.
Briley Merrill led Ranburne in scoring with 19 points. Aubree Anglin had four 3-point baskets for Ranburne and 12 points, all in the first half.
Other leading performers for Piedmont:
—Gracie Naugher, five points, two steals
—Melanie Studdard, four points, four rebounds
Other leading performers for Ranburne:
—Brylee Bailey, five points
—Jadie Phillips five points
Jacksonville Christian 58, Alabama School for the Deaf 16: Jacksonville Christian opened its season on the road Thursday and returned from Talladega with a resounding victory over Alabama School for the Deaf.
Nine players dressed for the Thunder and all nine scored. Seniors Rebekah Carter and Kara Grace led Jacksonville Christian in scoring. Carter scored 17 points and added five steals and four rebounds. Grace finished with 13 points and four board. JCA continues Friday at Valley Head.
Other leading performers for Jacksonville Christian:
—Kirsten Walker, seven points
—Payten Walker, six points, seven rebounds
—Addy Lee, five points, three steals
—Riley Sanders, three points
—Katie Beth Hudson, two points, eight rebounds
—Carlie Chesson, two points
