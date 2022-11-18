 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls prep basketball: Ranburne, JCA win; Jacksonville loses

Basketball teaser
File photo

Visiting Talladega outscored Jacksonville’s girls by nine points in each of the second and fourth quarters and defeated the Golden Eagles 39-24 this week.

The Tigers led 6-4 after one quarter then won the second 12-3. Jacksonville outscored Talladega 14-9 in the third but Talladega took the fourth 12-3.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.