Girls prep basketball: Prater helps pace big JCA win over Wellborn

Five players — four seniors and an eighth-grader — scored in double figures for visiting Jacksonville Christian's girls in its dominating 77-37 victory Tuesday over Wellborn.

Senior Erin Prater led the Thunder with 23 points. Seniors Rebekah Carter and Kara Grace each had a double-double for JCA. Carter had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Grace scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Eighth-grader Addy Lee contributed 13 points. Senior Kirsten Walker scored 11 points.

