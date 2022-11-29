Girls prep basketball: Prater helps pace big JCA win over Wellborn

Five players — four seniors and an eighth-grader — scored in double figures for visiting Jacksonville Christian's girls in its dominating 77-37 victory Tuesday over Wellborn.
Senior Erin Prater led the Thunder with 23 points. Seniors Rebekah Carter and Kara Grace each had a double-double for JCA. Carter had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Grace scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Eighth-grader Addy Lee contributed 13 points. Senior Kirsten Walker scored 11 points.
Jacksonville Christian plays at Ranburne on Thursday.
Jacksonville 37, White Plains 28: Playing at home Tuesday, Jacksonville trailed 9-8 after one quarter then won the second quarter 19-3.
White Plains could not overcome the 27-12 halftime deficit despite outscoring Jacksonville 16-10 in the second half. The Wildcats won on the boards 35-31 but 22 turnovers by White Plains helped the Eagles to a 51-30 advantage in field goal attempts. Ashley Grant led Jacksonville in scoring with 17 points and made five steals.
Isabella Higgins paced White Plains with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Other top performers for Jacksonville
—Mya Swain, seven points, five rebounds, two steals
—Alexis Phillips, seven points, four rebounds, three steals
—DeAsia Prothro, 11 rebounds, six points
Other top performers for White Plains
—Cassidy Arnold, 10 points, three rebounds
—Braeton Moran, seven rebounds, four points
