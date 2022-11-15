 Skip to main content
Girls prep basketball: Pope's buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifts Piedmont over Jacksonville

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Playing at Jacksonville on Monday in the season opener for each team, neither Piedmont nor the host Golden Eagles shot the ball well, but Bulldogs sophomore Cayla Brothers was at her best when it mattered most — the final 3.8 seconds of the game.

That’s how much time remained to play in Piedmont's 30-28 win.

