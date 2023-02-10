 Skip to main content
Girls prep basketball: Pleasant Valley fights off Ranburne challenge

piedmont v pleasant valley girls 003 tw.jpg

Pleasant Valley won the Class 2A, Area 9 title.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

In the back-and-forth girls Class 2A, Area 9 girls championship game Thursday at Ranburne, Pleasant Valley won 59-57.

The Raiders trailed 16-13 after one quarter, led 32-25 at halftime then saw their seven-point lead at intermission shrink to 44-43 after three quarters.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.