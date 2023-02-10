Girls prep basketball: Pleasant Valley fights off Ranburne challenge

In the back-and-forth girls Class 2A, Area 9 girls championship game Thursday at Ranburne, Pleasant Valley won 59-57.
The Raiders trailed 16-13 after one quarter, led 32-25 at halftime then saw their seven-point lead at intermission shrink to 44-43 after three quarters.
Macey Roper scored eight of her game-best 16 points in the fourth. Raiders head coach Colton Morris said a layup by Roper with about 20 seconds to play earned Pleasant Valley a 58-57 lead.
The Raiders got a defensive stop on the ensuing possession and Roper was fouled with 8.5 seconds left. She made the first free throw. After a time out to set up the defense, Roper missed the second free throw but Ranburne never got a good look at the basket on its final possession.
Kianna Hester and Laney Robinson each connected on a 3-point shot in the fourth and Haylie Lee made a free throw. Lee finished with 13 points, including two treys in the second quarter. Robinson dropped in four 3-pointers for 12 points. Hester and Ella Kate Parris scored eight points apiece with Hester connecting on two 3-point tries. Point guard Rebekah Gannaway scored two points.
For Ranburne, Jadie Phillips drilled five triples for 15 points. Brylee Bailey scored 14 points on seven short-range baskets. Aubree Anglin’s 13 points included three 3-pointers. Briley Merrill scored nine points. Autumn Phillips had two treys in the third quarter for six points.
In sub-regional play Monday at 6 p.m., the Raiders will host Area 6 runner-up Horseshoe Bend. The Generals lost to Area 6 champion Lanett 64-25 Wednesday. The Ranburne girls will travel to Lanett on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. game.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.