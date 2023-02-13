Girls prep basketball: Oxford thumps Pell City to

OXFORD — Oxford will be headed back to Jacksonville State's Pete Mathews Coliseum after a convincing 62-43 win over Pell City on Monday night punched the team's ticket to the Northeast Regional, which the Yellow Jackets won a year ago.

They'll will look to extend the success they've had in “The Pete” this season after knocking off Anniston to win the Calhoun County tournament Jan. 20.

However, their postseason opponent looms just a few short days away, as they with face off against Huffman with little time to prepare.

“Thursday, we get a fast turnaround,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “We’ve got to prep it hard and get ready to go into JSU.”

A back-and-forth game saw the Yellow Jackets hold a one-point lead at the end of the third quarter. But four quick points from Justice Woods and a pair of 3s soon after from JaMea Gatson saw the Yellow Jackets break for a quick 10-2 run.

After their fast start forced a timeout from Pell City, the Yellow Jackets continued to sting. Oxford outscored Pell City 28-10 in the last period, led by Gatson's 10 points. Gatson scored two points in the previous three quarters.

“I looked at JaMea and said, ‘It’s just like the other night when you said yourself you couldn’t hit anything,’” Bennett said. “'Keep shooting. We’ve got to do a better job crashing the boards.’ Then she hit three 3s.”

Along with the Yellow Jackets’ win tonight, Oxford picked up another accolade. LaMya McGrue’s five points were just enough to get her over the 1,000 point mark

“She’s been battling for it all season and she’s really upped her offensive game this year,” Bennett said. “Glad she got it just as a credit to her and her effort.”

McGrue becomes the second Yellow Jacket to eclipse 1,000 points this season with Xai Whitfield hitting the 1,000 point mark Jan. 4 in Oxford’s 59-10 home win over Oak Mountain.

“To have two 1,000-point scorers in one season is pretty special,” Bennett said.

Whitfield led the team with 22 points in the team’s victory, including 10 points in the fourth quarter.

“Xai was consistent throughout,” Bennett said. “She did a great job handling the pressure. When they did jump in that 1-3-1, which we prepped for, she did a good job handling it and directing traffic and making the right passes.”

Whitfield made 10 of 11 on free throws for the night.

“She’s a stud. She’s so consistent from the free throw line,” Bennett said.

Kyla Torok led the Panthers with 18 points, 10 of those coming in the second quarter.

Bennett and company will look to lead the team through the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State, where McGrue was named the best defensive player in the Calhoun County tournament just last month.

“Shoutout to Pell City,” Bennett said. “They brought a phenomenal crowd. It was a great playoff environment.”