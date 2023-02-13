 Skip to main content
Girls prep basketball: Oxford thumps Pell City to advance to regionals

OXFORD — Oxford will be headed back to Jacksonville State's Pete Mathews Coliseum after a convincing 62-43 win over Pell City on Monday night punched the team's ticket to the Class 6A Northeast Regional.

They'll will look to extend the success they've had in “The Pete” this season after knocking off Anniston to win the Calhoun County tournament Jan. 20.