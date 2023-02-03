Girls prep basketball: Oxford knocks off previously unbeaten Spring Garden

OXFORD — Oxford's girls scored a 59-53 win Friday night over Class 1A No. 1-ranked Spring Garden and ended the Panthers’ shot at a perfect season.
“I’m really proud of our fight. I thought we battled every possession early on,” said Oxford coach Melissa Bennett, whose team is No. 7 in 6A. “I’m really proud of our effort.”
The Panthers dropped to 29-1, while the Yellow Jackets are now 17-10.
Justice Woods led Oxford with 18 points, scoring eight in the second quarter.
Despite starting out slow in the first quarter, Xai Whitfield provided crucial second-half points that included an and-one to break an extensive 30-30 standstill and give the Yellow Jackets a lead.
“Xai was having a hard time getting a basket to go down, but she didn’t quit,” Bennett said. “She didn’t hang her head. She kept fighting.”
After getting down 8-4 early, Oxford went on to score 11 straight to close out the first quarter to give the Jackets the lead.
Led by Ace Austin and Kayley Kirk, Spring Garden found a way to claw back.
A last-second layup from Kirk gave the Panthers a much-desired two-point lead going into the final quarter.
After a quick sprint down the court set up Chloe Rule for a quick two points at the beginning of the second half, an and-one from Kaylen Kenny gave Oxford a one-point lead after a timeout.
This was quickly followed by a fast offensive rebound and layup from Whitfield.
“We’ve really been hammering that a lot,” Bennett said on the team’s offensive rebounding. “I think just about everybody got some.”
A 3-point dagger gave Oxford a game-high six-point lead in the final minutes.
As Oxford looks to play on the road to begin its playoff run, Bennett and her team will prepare as they close their regular season with a six-game win streak.
The Yellow Jackets will play at Gadsden City in the Class 6A, Area 13 tournament. They'll be the No. 2 seed and face No. 3 Fort Payne on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner will clinch a spot in the sub-regional round and advance to face Area 13 tourney host Gadsden City on Thursday at 6 p.m.
“It’s always better to play at home, but we’ve got to play on the road,” Bennett said. “We’ve got to keep doing what we’ve got going but we’ve got to work on cleaning some stuff up.”
For Spring Garden, Kirk finished the night with a team-leading 13 points for Spring Garden, while Austin had 11.
The Panthers will host the Class 1A, Area 12 tournament and will be the top seed. They'll play either Coosa Christian or Gaylesville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.