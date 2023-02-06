 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls prep basketball: Ohatchee stings Hokes Bluff to move to area finals

Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc23.jpg

Ohatchee's Tabi Davidson gets tangled up Hokes Bluff's Meghan Cashman and gets called for a foul.

OHATCHEE — As expected, regular-season champion Ohatchee and No. 2 Glencoe will face off in the Class 3A, Area 12 girls championship game.

Ohatchee stung Hokes Bluff with a 67-40 running-clock victory over the Eagles in Monday’s late game at Ohatchee. Glencoe drubbed Westbrook Christian 68-40 in the first game of the tournament. The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ohatchee.

Photos: Ohatchee beats Hokes Bluff

Photo gallery: Ohatchee defeated Hokes Bluff 67-40 in the Class 3A, Area 12 semifinal game Monday night. Ohatchee will host Glencoe on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the finals.

1 of 34

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.