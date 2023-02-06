Girls prep basketball: Ohatchee stings Hokes Bluff to move to area finals

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
OHATCHEE — As expected, regular-season champion Ohatchee and No. 2 Glencoe will face off in the Class 3A, Area 12 girls championship game.
Ohatchee stung Hokes Bluff with a 67-40 running-clock victory over the Eagles in Monday’s late game at Ohatchee. Glencoe drubbed Westbrook Christian 68-40 in the first game of the tournament. The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ohatchee.
In the win over Hokes Bluff, senior Jorda Crook led Ohatchee (25-4) with 29 points. Almost half of Crook’s offensive production came in the first quarter when she had five field goals and went 4-for-4 at the free throw line for 14 points.
Trailing 22-6 after one quarter, the Eagles started the second period with a pair of 3-point baskets and an 8-2 run. Treys by Kiana Garber and Whitney McFry midway through the second got the Indians back on track with a 32-14 advantage. By halftime, it was 38-16.
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc02.jpg
Ohatchee's Jorda Crook led the way with 29 points despite being doubled teamed all game.
Photo gallery: Ohatchee defeated Hokes Bluff 67-40 in the Class 3A, Area 12 semifinal game Monday night. Ohatchee will host Glencoe on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the finals.
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc02.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc03.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc04.jpg
Ohatchee students cheer on their team at home on Monday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc05.jpg
Ohatchee students cheer on their team at home on Monday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc06.jpg
Ohatchee students cheer on their team at home on Monday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc07.jpg
Ohatchee fans cheer on their team at home on Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc08.jpg
Ohatchee's Jorda Crook makes a steal against Hokes Bluff.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc09.jpg
Ohatchee's Jorda Crook collides with Hokes Bluff's Haley Kate Wellingham and gets called for an offensive foul.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc10.jpg
Ohatchee's Jorda Crook collides with Hokes Bluff's Haley Kate Wellingham and gets called for an offensive foul.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc11.jpg
Ohatchee's Karson Coppock heads upcourt against Hokes Bluff.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc12.jpg
Ohatchee's Karson Coppock heads upcourt against Hokes Bluff.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc13.jpg
Ohatchee head coach Bryant Ginn watches action on Monday night at home against Hokes Bluff.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc14.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc15.jpg
Ohatchee's Alyssa Davis goes up for two against Hokes Bluff on Monday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc16.jpg
Ohatchee students cheer on their team at home on Monday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc17.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc18.jpg
Ohatchee cheerleaders perform at halftime of the game with Hokes Bluff on Monday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc19.jpg
Ohatchee cheerleaders perform at halftime of the game with Hokes Bluff on Monday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc20.jpg
Ohatchee head coach Bryant Ginn watches action on Monday night at home against Hokes Bluff.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc23.jpg
Ohatchee's Tabi Davidson gets tangled up Hokes Bluff's Meghan Cashman and gets called for a foul.
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc24.jpg
Ohatchee head coach Bryant Ginn has a word with Tabi Davidson on Monday night at home against Hokes Bluff.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc25.jpg
Ohatchee's Tabi Davidson makes a steal and heads upcourt against Hokes Bluff.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc26.jpg
Ohatchee's Tabi Davidson heads upcourt against Hokes Bluff.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc27.jpg
Ohatchee's Tabi Davidson heads upcourt against Hokes Bluff.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc28.jpg
Ohatchee defends the basket at home on Monday night aginst Ohatchee.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc29.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc30.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc31.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc32.jpg
Ohatchee's Tabi Davidson goes up for two against Hokes Bluff.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc33.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee-Hokes Bluff-bc34.jpg
Ohatchee players dance after the Monday night win over Hokes Bluff.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Ohatchee led 55-31 when the fourth quarter opened. An inside basket by Alyssa Davis and two coast-to-coast fast breaks with Crook handling the ball made it 61-31 with just under seven minutes remaining and started the running clock. Most of Ohatchee starters, including Crook, left the game with 4:32 to go when Hokes Bluff was whistled for an intentional foul after a push on Crook’s back sent her sprawling into the padded area along the front of the stage at Ohatchee’s end of the court.
Crook finished with 11 field goals. After going 4-for-4 at line in the first quarter, she was 3-for-12 12 the remainder of the game. McFry had 11 points, including two triples, despite a 1-for-4 game at the line. Garber netted two treys and finished with 10 points. Davis contributed eight points. Tabi Davidson converted 4 of 6 free throws and scored six points.
