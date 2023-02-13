Girls prep basketball: Ohatchee punches ticket to NE Regional with win over Saks

OHATCHEE — Jorda Crook and the Ohatchee Indians accomplished another goal Monday, and they did so in convincing fashion.
Crook scored a game-high 37 points, leading Ohatchee to a 73-25 win over Saks in the sub-regional round.
“That’s one of our goals. Make the playoffs, win the area and then get to JSU,” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said. “So we accomplished those three.”
The win advances the Indians (27-4) to the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum where they’ll face Plainview next week.
Despite a dominant showing against Saks on Monday, Ginn knows the road won’t get any easier.
“We know from here on out, it’s going to be tough, tough sledding,” Ginn said. “I told them in there, I said, ‘Congratulations, you’re one of the last 16 teams left in 3A, but the downside, it ain’t gonna be easy. It’s going to be having to play well each and every day.’”
Ohatchee led 16-2 after one quarter, but the Indians didn’t really get going until the second period when they scorched the nets for 30 points.
A 3-pointer by Lindsey Zurchin kick started a 21-0 run. After Zurchin’s trey, Crook scored nine straight points before Whitney McFry made a jumper and a layup. A layup from Crook capped the run and put the Indians up 39-4.
“I thought we came out very lackadaisical early, and I was frustrated by that,” Ginn said. “But I thought we picked it up, especially in the second quarter.”
Crook got stronger as the game went on. Before exiting with 3:24 to play in the third quarter, she made back-to-back layups while being fouled. She made both free throws to boot. Her 37-point performance upped her career total to 3,045.
“It’s almost come to be expected, but it’s still amazing when you go back and watch it, you know what I mean,” Ginn said of Crook.
Crook didn’t do it all by herself, however, as she got a little help from her teammates. Zurchin made four 3-point baskets and finished with 13 points. McFry chipped in 10 points for the Indians.
“We know when people try to double and triple Jorda, you know, everybody has to step up.”
Madison Turner led Saks with 13 points. Sania Angel added four points.
