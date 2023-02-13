 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls prep basketball: Ohatchee punches ticket to NE Regional with win over Saks

High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

OHATCHEE — Jorda Crook and the Ohatchee Indians accomplished another goal Monday, and they did so in convincing fashion.

Crook scored a game-high 37 points, leading Ohatchee to a 73-25 win over Saks in the sub-regional round.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.