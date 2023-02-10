Girls prep basketball: Jacksonville finishes runner-up in Class 4A, Area 8 tourney

Jacksonville's girls basketball team clamped down on Cherokee County for a quarter in the Class 4A, Area 10 tournament finals.
After that, though, top-seeded Cherokee County went into overdrive and scored a 60-22 win over the second-seeded Golden Eagles.
Jacksonville trailed only 6-5 after the first quarter, but the Warriors outscored the Eagles 15-7 in the second period and 26-8 in the third before closing out with a 13-2 advantage in the fourth.
They limited Jacksonville to seven baskets, including only one from 3-point range. They also forced 30 Jacksonville turnovers.
DeAsia Prothro managed 10 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and a pair of blocked shots to lead the Golden Eagles.
Alexis Phillips had three points, six rebounds and two assists, while Halaina Lozano contributed three points on a 3-point basket. Mya Swain had two points and seven rebounds.
For Cherokee County, Audrey Haygood had 19 points and five rebounds, while Mary Hayes Johnson had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
Both teams will advance to Monday's sub-regional round. Cherokee County will host Area 8 runner-up Talladega, while Jacksonville will play on the road at Area 8 champion Handley.