Girls prep basketball: Jacksonville finishes runner-up in Class 4A, Area 8 tourney

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville's girls basketball team clamped down on Cherokee County for a quarter in the Class 4A, Area 10 tournament finals.

After that, though, top-seeded Cherokee County went into overdrive and scored a 60-22 win over the second-seeded Golden Eagles.