Girls prep basketball: Glencoe overcomes turnovers to defeat Piedmont

Piedmont-Wellborn girls-bc21.jpg

Piedmont's Ava Pope looks for open teammates at home against Wellborn.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

PIEDMONT — Piedmont’s defense forced 28 turnovers and 30 turnovers in area tournament wins over Wellborn and Saks respectively last week. The Bulldogs forced about the same number of errors against visiting Glencoe in their sub-regional game Monday but the outcome wasn’t the same.

The Yellow Jackets bested the Bulldogs 66-50 and advanced to the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State later this week.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.