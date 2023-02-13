Girls prep basketball: Glencoe overcomes turnovers to defeat Piedmont

PIEDMONT — Piedmont’s defense forced 28 turnovers and 30 turnovers in area tournament wins over Wellborn and Saks respectively last week. The Bulldogs forced about the same number of errors against visiting Glencoe in their sub-regional game Monday but the outcome wasn’t the same.
The Yellow Jackets bested the Bulldogs 66-50 and advanced to the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State later this week.
“We forced 27 turnovers, but we just didn’t get enough points off of them,” veteran Piedmont head coach Terrace Spears said afterward. “We couldn’t make the shots that we usually make.”
The Bulldogs had seemed relaxed in their area tournament wins but they appeared tight from the start of Monday’s game with Glencoe. Glencoe scored the game’s first points on a 3-point basket a minute into the contest. Senior Lele Ridley got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard about 20 seconds later when she put back an offensive rebound.
More than three minutes passed before Piedmont scored another basket. During that time, the Yellow Jackets outscored the Bulldogs 8-1. Ridley added an inside bucket with 3:39 left in the first period to cut Glencoe’s lead to 11-5.
A steal and a layup by Ava Pope got Piedmont closer at 11-7. Then the Bulldogs had a scoring lull of more than two minutes before Pope nailed a 3-point shot from the right wing to cut Glencoe’s lead again, this time to 15-10. After one quarter, Glencoe led 17-10.
The invaders from Etowah County outscored Piedmont 21-10 in the second quarter. Half of Piedmont’s points came at the free throw line where Ridley was 5-for-8 in the quarter. She also scored a 2-point field goal on an inside feed from Jaycee Glover two minutes into the second. Pope connected on her second trey at 4:12 of the second quarter but Piedmont didn’t have another basket from the floor the rest of the second quarter.
To their credit, the Bulldogs played with more intensity in the second half and found the energy to press full court most of the way. In the first three minutes of the third quarter, they cut an 18-point halftime deficit to 13 when Cayla Brothers’ free throw with 4:58 left in the third made it 41-28 Glencoe.
From there, Glencoe closed the third on a 10-3 run. The Piedmont points came on a 3-point basket by Glover.
Pope netted three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. The third came with 2:10 to play after a steal by Ridley and cut Glencoe’s advantage to 11 points at 58-47. Then, Piedmont’s shots stopped falling again.
The Bulldogs finished 16-14. Pope led in scoring with 22 points, 18 of them coming on six treys. She had three rebounds and two assists. Ridley scored 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds in her final game as a Bulldog. Her last five points came at the free throw line where she was 5-for-6 in the fourth quarter.
