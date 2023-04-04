Girls prep basketball: Colton Morris out at Pleasant Valley after three seasons

Just months removed from Pleasant Valley’s appearance in the Northeast Regional, girls basketball coach Colton Morris confirmed he will not return for a fourth season at the helm.
He said that the school system was forced to make budget cuts with the alternative school, where he has taught. He will be relocated to another school beginning next year and will be unable to continue coaching at Pleasant Valley.
After helping coach Pleasant Valley’s softball team in the Calhoun County softball tournament Tuesday, Morris said that while he understood the decision from a financial standpoint, he will still have to make adjustments wherever his next job may be.
“I was shocked last Friday, to be honest with you,” Morris said. “I understand the business side of it, it just is what it is, but still, I grew up there. I went to school there. My family’s there, my kids are there. So, there’s obviously going to be a big change having to go somewhere else.”
Morris took a Pleasant Valley team from 9-16 in his first season to 16-9 in second, leading his team to an appearance in the Northeast Regional after a 20-7 in his third season with the Raiders.
He said that a huge part of his success during his tenure was not only the level of play, but the culture he and the players instilled in the locker room.
“We tried to sell a family culture and love on each other, we wanted the locker room tight” Morris said. “I’ll say this, not one time in the past two years have I ever heard any bickering in the locker room between the girls or nothing. It was a tight culture.”
Despite his success, Morris said that he heard about his potential departure through the rumor mill, with what he heard being confirmed in a meeting with Pleasant Valley principal Laura Knighton on Friday.
“It ain’t nothing you want by no means, and it shocked me, because we’d heard through the rumor mill different things, but it still caught me off guard,” Morris said. “It is what it is. We’ll move on and see what the future holds.”
As Morris awaits to hear where his next move will be, he said that his players became his family and that he’ll never forget his time at the helm.
“It’s a testimony to them that it doesn’t have much to do with me outside of, 'I just put them out there,'” Morris said. “Great group of kids, and they'll forever be family to me.”