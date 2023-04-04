 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls prep basketball: Colton Morris out at Pleasant Valley after three seasons

Pleasant Valley-Ider bc25.jpg

Pleasant Valley Head Coach Colton Morris consoles players after losing to Ider in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Just months removed from Pleasant Valley’s appearance in the Northeast Regional, girls basketball coach Colton Morris confirmed he will not return for a fourth season at the helm.

He said that the school system was forced to make budget cuts with the alternative school, where he has taught. He will be relocated to another school beginning next year and will be unable to continue coaching at Pleasant Valley.