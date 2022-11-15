Girls prep basketball: Brothers' buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifts Piedmont over Jacksonville

Playing at Jacksonville on Monday in the season opener for each team, neither Piedmont nor the host Golden Eagles shot the ball well, but Bulldogs sophomore Cayla Brothers was at her best when it mattered most — the final 3.8 seconds of the game.
That’s how much time remained to play in Piedmont's 30-28 win.
The Bulldogs' Ava Pope passed the ball inbounds to Lele Ridley with Piedmont trailing 28-27. Ridley immediately passed to Brothers, who launched an uncontested 3-point shot from the left wing. The ball never touched the rim as it dropped through the net. No time remained on the scoreboard clock when the ball fell to the floor. Brothers finished with six points, five rebounds and two steals
With 1:03 to play, Jacksonville’s Ashley Grant had given the Golden Eagles their only lead of the game at 28-27 when she scored on a driving layup. Grant finished with 10 points, five rebounds and six steals.
Other top performers for Piedmont
—Pope, nine points, three steals, two assists
—Ridley, six points, 17 rebounds
—Jaycee Glover, six points on two 3-point baskets
Other top performers for Jacksonville
—Halaina Lozano, 11 points, seven rebounds
—Lexi Phillips, two points, six rebounds, two steals
—Mya Swain, two points, five rebounds
—DeAsia Prothro, 12 rebounds
