 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls prep basketball: Alexandria swarmed in Holiday Classic final

alexandria v hiram - girls basketball star classic 003 tw.jpg

Alexandria's Charlee Parris drives inside for two points.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

HEFLIN — In Thursday’s girls championship game of The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic, Alexandria ran into a nest of hornets — Hiram (Ga.) Hornets specifically — and fell 70-24.

Hiram, coming off a pre-Christmas tournament championship in its home state, improved to 11-2 with three wins in three days at the Cleburne County High School gym.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.