Girls prep basketball: Alexandria swarmed in Holiday Classic final

HEFLIN — In Thursday’s girls championship game of The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic, Alexandria ran into a nest of hornets — Hiram (Ga.) Hornets specifically — and fell 70-24.
Hiram, coming off a pre-Christmas tournament championship in its home state, improved to 11-2 with three wins in three days at the Cleburne County High School gym.
Hiram coach Michelle Caldwell had just eight players on her roster but seven played extensively as the Hornets full-court pressed their way to a 21-0 lead before Jordyn Walker’s two free throws with 1:34 left in the first period got Alexandria on the scoreboard.
Hiram’s swarming defense forced Alexandria to take mostly 3-point shots early and none were successful. The Valley Cubs trailed 23-2 after one quarter and 43-9 at halftime.
“I thought we re-established some confidence in the second half,” Alexandria head coach Craig Kiker said later. “To me, it’s not necessarily about winning or losing in that game, it’s about competing and not getting pushed around. I thought we were scared at the start of the game. I think we kind of settled down a little bit. I don’t know that we really played that much better but I thought we played with a little more of a chip toward the end. I know the score isn’t going to show that but that’s kind of what we talked about at halftime.”
Walker led Alexandria with nine points and was 4 of 4 at the free throw line. Cassidy Hartsfield had three field goals and converted her only free throw for seven points. Freshman guard Charlee Parris scored five points.
Seniors Kalisha Philips and Janaya Evans led Hiram with 24 points and 19 points, respectively. The MVP award went to Hiram junior Hadiya Kennerly. Kennerly scored nine points against Alexandria but had 10 of her team’s 38 rebounds.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.