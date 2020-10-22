Girls cross country: Pleasant Valley's Roberts goes out a champion, White Plains girls repeat

OXFORD — Trinity Roberts was a Calhoun County cross country champion as a freshman, and she’ll go out as a county champion as a senior.
Showing no signs of the iron deficiency that plagued her during her junior year, the Pleasant Valley standout and perennial contender rounded Choccolocco Park’s 3.1-mile course in 21 minutes, 9.03 seconds Thursday, slightly more than a second better than Alexandria’s Michaela Moore, Donoho’s Taylor Simmons and the White Plains duo of Anna Strickland and Adriana Sotelo in the top five.
White Plains repeated as team champion with 35 points, followed by Pleasant Valley (41), Alexandria (77), Jacksonville (104) and Ohatchee (113).
Roberts battled more than iron deficiency on the road back to the top. She also battled stout competition in past girls’ field, including three-time champion Abby Nunnelly (Alexandria), 2019 champion Jayda Fair (Ohatchee), Jacksonville’s Mary Shelton and Rebecca Hearn and White Plains’ Briar Poytress.
All of them have graduated.
Fair won her first county title last year then went on to win the 1A-2A state title. Roberts wasn’t at her best.
“It really got me down last year, since it was like an off season and I didn’t do too good,” Roberts said. “It just means a lot that I can get back out here and do what I used to do.”
Roberts battled a power-down and learned of iron deficiency about midway through the 2019 season. She added iron supplements and regained form, finishing 12th to lead Pleasant Valley in the state 3A meet.
“It was nothing serious, but it was enough, when you train like she does,” Pleasant Valley coach Brad Hood said. “It’s nothing (most people) would ever even know. We would never realize something was going on, but when you train like that, it shows up.”
Her victory Thursday was her first this year, but Hood said Roberts is having “her best year.” He said Division II schools and junior colleges are recruiting her.
“My mentality is a lot better than it used to be,” Roberts said. “I’m more determined this year.”
Choccolocco Park’s flat course also played to her strengths.
“Trinity’s not really a hill runner,” Hood said. “She’s lean and thin, and she just doesn't power up the hills. …
“She knew she had a shot (Thursday). ‘Trin’ is more like a track girl. Knowing it was flat, she knew she had a chance.”
White Plains’ second straight team title was expected and projected by online virtual races. The Wildcats lost one senior from their 2019 county-title team.
They had four top-10 finishers among scoring runners, with Strickland (22:20.19) fourth, Sotelo (22:24.93) fifth, Camden Wilson (23:14.14) ninth and Baylie Webb (23:16.02). All seven White Pains runners finished in the top 17 in a field of 63.
“Those girls wanted it,” White Plains coach John Moore said. “They were talking smack the other day. They said, ‘We’re going to win, coach.’ I said, ‘I hope so,’ and they said there’s no hoping. They’re going to do it.
“They’re confident in themselves, and I’m super proud of them."
Individual finishers
|1 Roberts, Trinity 12 Pleasant Valley HS 21:09.03 1
|2 Moore, Michaela 10 Alexandria H 22:15.47 2
|3 Simmons, Taylor 12 Donoho 22:18.00
|4 Strickland, Anna 11 White Plains 22:20.19 3
|5 Sotelo, Adriana 11 White Plains 22:24.93 4
|6 Bryant, Eva 12 Pleasant Valley HS 22:41.19 5
|7 Sloughfy, Sarah 8 Jacksonville 22:44.87 6
|8 Watts, Michaela 11 Alexandria H 22:53.99 7
|9 Wilson, Camden 11 White Plains 23:14.14 8
|10 Webb, Baylie 11 White Plains 23:16.02 9
|11 Roper, Macey 10 Pleasant Valley HS 23:17.78 10
|12 Maniscalco, Emerson 8 Oxford High 23:23.61
|13 Conn, Maddyn 8 White Plains 23:46.36 11
|14 Brown, Bailey 8 Pleasant Valley HS 23:54.32 12
|15 Hall, Elizabeth 11 Pleasant Valley HS 23:55.12 13
|16 Brown, Magen 8 Ohatchee Hig 23:57.57 14
|17 Yates, Savannah 12 White Plains 23:58.01 15
|18 Whitehead, Ella 11 Ohatchee Hig 24:02.29 16
|19 Poytress, August 12 White Plains 24:03.97 17
|20 Easterling, Emma 8 Jacksonville 24:05.58 18
|21 Hood, Gracie 11 Pleasant Valley HS 24:24.92 19
|22 Rosas, Evelyn 9 White Plains 24:40.75
|23 Easterwood, Ashlie 8 Ohatchee Hig 24:43.04 20
|24 Barnes, Toryn 7 Alexandria H 24:50.04 21
|25 Church, Laralee 8 White Plains 24:52.73
|26 Medley, Ellie 9 Pleasant Valley HS 24:54.88 22
|27 McVeigh, Erin 12 Faith Christian 24:55.05
|28 Cochran, Cheyenne 12 White Plains 24:57.94
|29 Belcher, Chloe 10 Faith Christian 25:35.97
|30 Pope, Trinity 8 Alexandria H 25:41.21 23
|31 Garrett, Evie 9 Faith Christian 26:04.05
|32 Cobb, Jay'Onna 9 Saks 26:09.64
|33 Shaw, Allie 8 Pleasant Valley HS 26:16.35
|34 Buchanan, Alexandria 10 Alexandria H 26:35.15 24
|35 Lee, Samantha 7 Oxford High 26:45.83
|36 Hill, Mallory 8 White Plains 26:55.13
|37 Brock, Abi 8 Pleasant Valley HS 26:55.67
|38 Andree, Trifas 9 Jacksonville 27:09.35 25
|39 Sparks, Kennedy 11 Jacksonville 27:13.77 26
|40 Williams, Tori 11 Oxford High 27:20.69
|41 Medellin, Lily 7 Faith Christian 27:23.89
|42 Watson, Mackenzie 9 Alexandria H 27:36.12 27
|43 McElroy, Kaylee 11 White Plains 28:08.22
|44 Thompson, Macey 12 Donoho 28:21.30
|45 Austin, Kaylee 10 Pleasant Valley HS 28:24.01
|46 Barker, Peyton 8 Alexandria H 28:48.69 28
|47 Barksdale, Addie 8 White Plains 29:03.93
|48 Alvidrez, Isa 8 Jacksonville 29:19.83 29
|49 Bowie, Quendazia 11 Alexandria H 29:28.82
|50 Couch, Jamya 12 Alexandria H 29:51.41
|51 Preston, Samantha 9 Pleasant Valley HS 30:25.62
|52 Snead, Kaylee 11 Jacksonville 30:27.61 30
|53 Dover, Taylor 10 Ohatchee Hig 30:50.67 31
|54 Obermaier, Emma 10 Donoho 30:56.34
|55 Kelley, Jaelin 8 Ohatchee Hig 31:16.09 32
|56 Mangum, Haven 8 Alexandria H 31:44.01
|57 Worthy, Anna 11 Pleasant Valley HS 33:10.34
|58 Holmes, Courtney 10 Saks 34:49.96
|59 Parks, Rory 9 Donoho 35:11.75
|60 Fleming, Carleigh 9 Saks 37:02.99
|61 Alvidez, Gabi 7 Jacksonville 37:35.09 33
|62 Pirkle, Georgia 9 White Plains 37:52.08
|63 Lafferty, Olie 7 Jacksonville 37:54.61
Team finishers
1, White Plains, 35
2, Pleasant Valley, 41
3, Alexandria, 77
4, Jacksonville, 104
5, Ohatchee, 117