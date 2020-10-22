You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls cross country: Pleasant Valley's Roberts goes out a champion, White Plains girls repeat

County Girls X Country

Runners from all over the county compete in the 2020 Calhoun County Girls Cross Country race at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Trinity Roberts was a Calhoun County cross country champion as a freshman, and she’ll go out as a county champion as a senior.

Showing no signs of the iron deficiency that plagued her during her junior year, the Pleasant Valley standout and perennial contender rounded Choccolocco Park’s 3.1-mile course in 21 minutes, 9.03 seconds Thursday, slightly more than a second better than Alexandria’s Michaela Moore, Donoho’s Taylor Simmons and the White Plains duo of Anna Strickland and Adriana Sotelo in the top five.

White Plains repeated as team champion with 35 points, followed by Pleasant Valley (41), Alexandria (77), Jacksonville (104) and Ohatchee (113).

Roberts battled more than iron deficiency on the road back to the top. She also battled stout competition in past girls’ field, including three-time champion Abby Nunnelly (Alexandria), 2019 champion Jayda Fair (Ohatchee), Jacksonville’s Mary Shelton and Rebecca Hearn and White Plains’ Briar Poytress.

All of them have graduated.

Fair won her first county title last year then went on to win the 1A-2A state title. Roberts wasn’t at her best.

Photos: Calhoun County Girls Cross Country

Photos of the 2020 Calhoun County girls cross country meet at Choccolocco Park.

1 of 17

“It really got me down last year, since it was like an off season and I didn’t do too good,” Roberts said. “It just means a lot that I can get back out here and do what I used to do.”

Roberts battled a power-down and learned of iron deficiency about midway through the 2019 season. She added iron supplements and regained form, finishing 12th to lead Pleasant Valley in the state 3A meet.

“It was nothing serious, but it was enough, when you train like she does,” Pleasant Valley coach Brad Hood said. “It’s nothing (most people) would ever even know. We would never realize something was going on, but when you train like that, it shows up.”

Her victory Thursday was her first this year, but Hood said Roberts is having “her best year.” He said Division II schools and junior colleges are recruiting her.

“My mentality is a lot better than it used to be,” Roberts said. “I’m more determined this year.”

Choccolocco Park’s flat course also played to her strengths.

“Trinity’s not really a hill runner,” Hood said. “She’s lean and thin, and she just doesn't power up the hills. … 

“She knew she had a shot (Thursday). ‘Trin’ is more like a track girl. Knowing it was flat, she knew she had a chance.”

White Plains’ second straight team title was expected and projected by online virtual races. The Wildcats lost one senior from their 2019 county-title team.

They had four top-10 finishers among scoring runners, with Strickland (22:20.19) fourth, Sotelo (22:24.93) fifth, Camden Wilson (23:14.14) ninth and Baylie Webb (23:16.02). All seven White Pains runners finished in the top 17 in a field of 63.

“Those girls wanted it,” White Plains coach John Moore said. “They were talking smack the other day. They said, ‘We’re going to win, coach.’ I said, ‘I hope so,’ and they said there’s no hoping. They’re going to do it.

“They’re confident in themselves, and I’m super proud of them."

Individual finishers

  1 Roberts, Trinity          12 Pleasant Valley HS    21:09.03    1 
  2 Moore, Michaela           10 Alexandria H          22:15.47    2 
  3 Simmons, Taylor           12 Donoho                22:18.00 
  4 Strickland, Anna          11 White Plains          22:20.19    3 
  5 Sotelo, Adriana           11 White Plains          22:24.93    4 
  6 Bryant, Eva               12 Pleasant Valley HS    22:41.19    5 
  7 Sloughfy, Sarah            8 Jacksonville          22:44.87    6 
  8 Watts, Michaela           11 Alexandria H          22:53.99    7 
  9 Wilson, Camden            11 White Plains          23:14.14    8 
 10 Webb, Baylie              11 White Plains          23:16.02    9 
 11 Roper, Macey              10 Pleasant Valley HS    23:17.78   10 
 12 Maniscalco, Emerson        8 Oxford High           23:23.61 
 13 Conn, Maddyn               8 White Plains          23:46.36   11 
 14 Brown, Bailey              8 Pleasant Valley HS    23:54.32   12 
 15 Hall, Elizabeth           11 Pleasant Valley HS    23:55.12   13 
 16 Brown, Magen               8 Ohatchee Hig          23:57.57   14 
 17 Yates, Savannah           12 White Plains          23:58.01   15 
 18 Whitehead, Ella           11 Ohatchee Hig          24:02.29   16 
 19 Poytress, August          12 White Plains          24:03.97   17 
 20 Easterling, Emma           8 Jacksonville          24:05.58   18 
 21 Hood, Gracie              11 Pleasant Valley HS    24:24.92   19 
 22 Rosas, Evelyn              9 White Plains          24:40.75 
 23 Easterwood, Ashlie         8 Ohatchee Hig          24:43.04   20 
 24 Barnes, Toryn              7 Alexandria H          24:50.04   21 
 25 Church, Laralee            8 White Plains          24:52.73 
 26 Medley, Ellie              9 Pleasant Valley HS    24:54.88   22 
 27 McVeigh, Erin             12 Faith Christian       24:55.05 
 28 Cochran, Cheyenne         12 White Plains          24:57.94 
 29 Belcher, Chloe            10 Faith Christian       25:35.97 
 30 Pope, Trinity              8 Alexandria H          25:41.21   23 
 31 Garrett, Evie              9 Faith Christian       26:04.05 
 32 Cobb, Jay'Onna             9 Saks                  26:09.64 
 33 Shaw, Allie                8 Pleasant Valley HS    26:16.35 
 34 Buchanan, Alexandria      10 Alexandria H          26:35.15   24 
 35 Lee, Samantha              7 Oxford High           26:45.83 
 36 Hill, Mallory              8 White Plains          26:55.13 
 37 Brock, Abi                 8 Pleasant Valley HS    26:55.67 
 38 Andree, Trifas             9 Jacksonville          27:09.35   25 
 39 Sparks, Kennedy           11 Jacksonville          27:13.77   26 
 40 Williams, Tori            11 Oxford High           27:20.69 
 41 Medellin, Lily             7 Faith Christian       27:23.89 
 42 Watson, Mackenzie          9 Alexandria H          27:36.12   27 
 43 McElroy, Kaylee           11 White Plains          28:08.22 
 44 Thompson, Macey           12 Donoho                28:21.30 
 45 Austin, Kaylee            10 Pleasant Valley HS    28:24.01 
 46 Barker, Peyton             8 Alexandria H          28:48.69   28 
 47 Barksdale, Addie           8 White Plains          29:03.93 
 48 Alvidrez, Isa              8 Jacksonville          29:19.83   29 
 49 Bowie, Quendazia          11 Alexandria H          29:28.82 
 50 Couch, Jamya              12 Alexandria H          29:51.41 
 51 Preston, Samantha          9 Pleasant Valley HS    30:25.62 
 52 Snead, Kaylee             11 Jacksonville          30:27.61   30 
 53 Dover, Taylor             10 Ohatchee Hig          30:50.67   31 
 54 Obermaier, Emma           10 Donoho                30:56.34 
 55 Kelley, Jaelin             8 Ohatchee Hig          31:16.09   32 
 56 Mangum, Haven              8 Alexandria H          31:44.01 
 57 Worthy, Anna              11 Pleasant Valley HS    33:10.34 
 58 Holmes, Courtney          10 Saks                  34:49.96 
 59 Parks, Rory                9 Donoho                35:11.75 
 60 Fleming, Carleigh          9 Saks                  37:02.99 
 61 Alvidez, Gabi              7 Jacksonville          37:35.09   33 
 62 Pirkle, Georgia            9 White Plains          37:52.08 
 63 Lafferty, Olie             7 Jacksonville          37:54.61

Team finishers

1, White Plains, 35

2, Pleasant Valley, 41

3, Alexandria, 77

4, Jacksonville, 104

5, Ohatchee, 117

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...