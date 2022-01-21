Girls' county tourney: Oxford scores first title since 2006

JACKSONVILLE — Lauren Ellard had her Calhoun County tournament moment Friday, and time finally arrived for Oxford's girls.
The injured senior captain appeared in Friday's girls' final long enough to catch the tipoff, and her teammates did what they've done all season ... take it from there.
With Ellard eagerly leading an emotional bench, the top seeded Yellow Jackets got 21 points from Kaleah Taylor and 15 from 3-point shooter JaMea Gaston and beat five-time reigning champion Anniston 64-51 in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Oxford's girls claimed their first county title since winning back-to-back championships in 2005-06.
Ellard came down on a teammate's foot in practice in mid-December. She initially wore a protective boot on her lower right leg and used crutches.
She's out of the boot and crutches and appeared for her first start since the injury Friday. As soon as Oxford won the tip and got the ball to her, Oxford coach Melissa Bennett called a 30-second timeout to get her out of the game.
Oxford, the county runnerup two of the previous three seasons, entered this year's tournament as the top seed.
Anniston, which had won an unprecedented five titles in a row under long-time head coach Eddie Bullock, was the No. 2 seed. After winning the Class 4A state title in 2020 and finishing as state runner-up a year ago, Anniston lost three-time 4A-6A All-Calhoun County player of the year Allasha Dudley and all-county standout Asia Barclay to graduation.
A young Bulldog team has had its struggles this season, and it struggled to a 33-17 deficit against Oxford on Friday.
Anniston rallied to within 38-32 on back-to-back Tykeria Smith buckets, prompting an Oxford timeout at 2:58 of the third quarter.
Oxford posted its first 20-win season since 2005 a year ago and returned several of its key players. The Yellow Jackets showed they were ready for their time to reclaim a place atop Calhoun County girls' basketball.
As it was with Anniston in many county tournaments prior to the 71st, Oxford's relentless pressure was too much.
After Xai Whitfield's bucket put Oxford back up 40-32, Gaston, Taylor and Whitfield made back-to-back-to-back threes to give the Yellow Jackets a 49-32 spread by the end of the third quarter.
Whitfield added 13 points for Oxford.
Shi Jackson led Anniston with 17 points.
All-tournament team
MVP: Kaleah Taylor, Oxford
Most outstanding offensive player: LaMya McGrue, Oxford
Most outstanding defensive player: Tykeria Smith, Anniston
Team: D.J. Gibbs (Weaver); Rylee Haynes (Pleasant Valley); Ava Pope and LeLe Ridley (Piedmont); Jorda Crook (Ohatchee); Ashley Phillips (Alexandria); Smith and Serena Hardy (Anniston); Ashley Grant and Amarie Curry (Jacksonville); Angel Bozarth and Callyn Martin (White Plains); Taylor, McGrue and Justice Woods (Oxford).
2022 Calhoun County basketball tournament
Jan. 14-21
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
GIRLS BRACKET
Jan. 14
Saks 28, Wellborn 20
Jan. 15
Jacksonville 62, Jacksonville Christian 43
Pleasant Valley 64, Weaver 42
Piedmont 70, Donoho 4
Jan. 17
Alexandria 47, Saks 10
White Plains 42, Piedmont 36, OT
Jan. 18
Oxford 84, Pleasant Valley 53
Anniston 51, Jacksonville 20
Jan. 19
Ohatchee 59, Alexandria 41
Jan. 20 (semifinals)
Anniston 42, White Plains 33
Oxford 60, Ohatchee 40
Jan. 21
Oxford 64, Anniston 51