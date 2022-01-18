Girls' county tourney: Oxford, Anniston reach semifinals

JACKSONVILLE — Top-seeded Oxford's girls got off to a good start in the Calhoun County tournament Tuesday.
LaMya McGrue poured in 22 points as the Yellow Jackets downed Pleasant Valley 84-53 in the quarterfinals in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Oxford, which drew a double bye as a top-four seed, advanced to Thursday's 6 p.m. semifinal against the Ohatchee-Alexandria winner.
McGrue's day included a 12-point second quarter.
Oxford also got 14 points from Justice Woods, 12 from Xai Whitfield and nine from Kaleah Taylor.
Oxford hit eight 3-pointers along with several fast-break buckets created by the Yellow Jackets' athleticism and defense.
"We spent a lot of time last offseason and in the preseason shooting," Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. "The girls put the extra work in, and we shot well today."
Pleasant Valley got out to a 7-3 lead and hung to within 18-13 at the end of the first quarter. Macey Roper led Pleasant Valley with 13 points. Rylee Haynes added 11 and Gracie Hood 10.
Anniston 51, Jacksonville 20: Tykeria Smith scored 17 points with nine rebounds, and Serena Hardy scored 13 points with five steals to lead Anniston to Thursday's 3 p.m. semifinal, where the Bulldogs will play White Plains.
Tuesday's game marked Anniston's second in less than a week against Jacksonville, and the Bulldogs held the Golden Eagles to a combined 39 points in those games ... 20 points over the past five quarters.
Anniston held Jacksonville scoreless in the fourth quarter Friday, on the way to winning 31-19.
"We played hard and a little bit better," Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said. "We played them last Friday, and we didn't really play that well. We didn't shoot the ball well.
"We played a little bit harder this time, and we were able to do some pretty good things."
Shi Jackson added 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Anniston.
Amarie Curry led Jacksonville with nine points, all in the second half.
2022 Calhoun County basketball tournament
Jan. 14-21
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
GIRLS BRACKET
Jan. 14
Saks 28, Wellborn 20
Jan. 15
Jacksonville 62, Jacksonville Christian 43
Pleasant Valley 64, Weaver 42
Piedmont 70, Donoho 4
Jan. 17
Alexandria 47, Saks 10
White Plains 42, Piedmont 36, OT
Jan. 18
Oxford 84, Pleasant Valley 53
Anniston 51, Jacksonville 20
Jan. 19
Ohatchee vs. Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20 (semifinals)
White Plains vs. Anniston, 3 p.m.
Oxford vs. TBD, 6 p.m.
Jan. 21
Championship, 6 p.m.