Girls' county tourney: Martin sparks White Plains comeback; Alexandria rolls

JACKSONVILLE —The knee brace on Callyn Martin’s left leg says a lot about the White Plains’ senior’s sports travels. The intense look on her face says something else.
“She’s so mentally tough,” White Plains coach Matt Ford said. “She doesn’t back down. You can watch her play. She’s usually one of the smallest ones on the court, but she doesn’t have any quit in her.
“She’s not scared to take a big shot. You have to rein her in, more than anything.”
Martin’s shooting reined Piedmont in Monday, and White Plains rallied to force overtime then reach the Calhoun County semifinals for the first time in recent memory, 42-36.
The Wildcats will play the Anniston-Jacksonville winner Thursday at 3 p.m. in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“It means a lot,” said Martin, who led White Plains with 15 points, including four 3-pointers. “I can’t remember the last time we’ve been there. It’s been a long time.”
The Wildcats doused Ford with a cooler in the locker room after the game.
“We talked about it,” Ford said. “There’ve been a lot of firsts the past couple of years, just even something as small as winning an area game, which is something we’ve not been able to do in a while because we play in such a tough area.
“I told them, it’s just a huge opportunity. Hopefully, if things fall for us, we can be here at the end.”
Martin tore her left ACL in the Wildcats’ final game of last season. She sat out of softball in the spring and volleyball in the fall before returning for basketball this season.
She had a scare when she knocked her right knee against an Anniston player’s knee earlier this season but played on, helping White Plains earn the No. 3 seed in the county tournament.
Monday, Martin found the mark when White Plains needed it most, draining a 3-pointer to bring the Wildcats within 24-17 in the third quarter. Later in the quarter, she hit another to bring White Plains within 26-24.
It was 28-24 at the break, but her steal in the press and hook shot in the lane brought the Wildcats within 31-28.
Another Martin trey tied the game 31-31 in the fourth quarter.
Martin said the burst of threes, including Angel Bozarth’s bomb from the top the key to tie the game 35-35 with 3:10 left in regulation, came because the Wildcats found their offensive groove.
“We didn’t shoot well, but we also didn’t get the ball in the paint,” she said. “You have to get the ball in the paint in order to shoot well, and then you can kick it back out and hit the shooters on the outside.”
The 35-35 tie held through the end of regulation, and White Plains turned defense into opportunity in overtime. Adriana Sotelo’s breakaway layup after a Piedmont turnover put the Wildcats up 37-35 at 3:06.
Sotelo struck again at 1:30 with a baseline flash and layup on Camden Wilson’s assist to make it 39-35.
“We were just trying to get layups at the end, and Camden … was penetrating and just found A.D.,” Ford said. “Experience, she just knew to be at the open spot near the goal.
“Four points ahead at that point is a lot when there’s only been 30 scored the whole game.”
Ava Pope scored Piedmont’s lone overtime point, hitting one of two free throws to bring the Bulldogs within 39-36 at 1:01. Pope, LeLe Ridley and Z’Hayla Walker each finished with 10 points.
Bozarth hit two free throws at 14.3 seconds to clinch it and finished with 14 points.
Alexandria 47, Saks 10: Ashley Phillips scored 13 points, and Jordyn Walker added 11 as the Valley Cubs advanced to face Ohatchee in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. quarterfinal.
Alexandria coach Craig Kiker anticipates a classic showdown of size against speed, with post Jorda Crook leading Ohatchee.
“We can’t simulate Jorda Crook, size wise or athletically,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “She’s a heck of a player.
“I think we’ve played Ohatchee about every year in the county tournament, and it’s always a battle. … It’ll be a battle. They have the size, and I think we kind of have the speed.”
Like Crook, Phillips, a JSU signee in softball, is a returning first-team All-Calhoun County player who has led Alexandria’s attack for three years.
“It seems like she’s been playing as long as I’ve been coaching,” Kiker siad. “She just has that experience, and I think she’s one of the better guards in the county this year.
“I don’t know if the stat sheet showed it today, but she’s a heck of a player.”
Kayleigh Thomas led Saks with four points Monday. Kendale Welch and Keilynn Williams hit a 3-pointer apiece.
2022 Calhoun County basketball tournament
Jan. 14-21
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
GIRLS BRACKET
Jan. 14
Saks 28, Wellborn 20
Jan. 15
Jacksonville 62, Jacksonville Christian 43
Pleasant Valley 64, Weaver 42
Piedmont 70, Donoho 4
Jan. 17
Alexandria 47, Saks 10
White Plains 42, Piedmont 36, OT
Jan. 18
Oxford vs. Pleasant Valley, 3 p.m.
Anniston vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Jan. 19
Ohatchee vs. Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20 (semifinals)
White Plains vs. Anniston/Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Other semifinal, 6 p.m.
Jan. 21
Championship, 6 p.m.