Girls' county tourney: Crook leads Ohatchee girls to semifinals

JACKSONVILLE — Jorda Crook momentarily lost a loose-ball battle in Ohatchee's Calhoun County quarterfinal against Alexandria on Wednesday. Then Ashley Phillips tried to pass the ball over Ohatchee's relentless center.
Crook jumped, snagged the pass, dribbled in and scored then hit a free throw after Phillips fouled her. That's how Crook reached 31 points midway through the third quarter.
With Ohatchee's cheering section chanting "We want 40," Crook finished with 43 points, and fourth-seeded Ohatchee rolled to a 59-41 victory in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The victory secured Ohatchee a semifinal berth and shot at top seed Oxford on Thursday at 6 p.m. The game will pit the county's top team against arguably the county's most dominant individual player.
A guard-heavy Alexandria team had one shot to stop Crook, and that's penetrate and get her in foul trouble. Crook had lots of friendlies around her at all times in the lane, and Crook didn't pick up her second foul until the third quarter.
She got her third at 4:45 of the fourth, with Ohatchee leading 49-30 ... too late to make a difference.
Crook's performance Wednesday wasn't her first big one in the county tournament. The all-county player in basketball and volleyball put 37 points and 18 rebounds on Pleasant Valley in last year's quarterfinals.
2022 Calhoun County basketball tournament
Jan. 14-21
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
GIRLS BRACKET
Jan. 14
Saks 28, Wellborn 20
Jan. 15
Jacksonville 62, Jacksonville Christian 43
Pleasant Valley 64, Weaver 42
Piedmont 70, Donoho 4
Jan. 17
Alexandria 47, Saks 10
White Plains 42, Piedmont 36, OT
Jan. 18
Oxford 84, Pleasant Valley 53
Anniston 51, Jacksonville 20
Jan. 19
Ohatchee vs. Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20 (semifinals)
White Plains vs. Anniston, 3 p.m.
Oxford vs. Ohatchee, 6 p.m.
Jan. 21
Championship, 6 p.m.