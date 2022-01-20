Girls' county tourney: Anniston holds off WP

JACKSONVILLE — Anniston's young girls will get the the chance to keep its string of Calhoun County championships, but they Bulldogs had to fight off game White Plains on Thursday to reach the final.
Serena Hardy scored 16 points, and Anniston held off White Plains 42-33 in the first semifinal in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
No. 2 seed Anniston advanced to the final, where the Bulldogs will face the Oxford-Ohatchee winner Friday at 6 p.m.
Anniston, the Class 4A state champion in 2020 and runnerup in 2021, has won the past five county tournaments, seven of the last eight and 12 of 15. Without 2021 graduates Allasha Dudley and Asia Barclay on Thursday, the Bulldogs teetered no not making it back to the final.
"We survived and got through," Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said. "We had opportunities to put them away, and we didn't capitalize on them, and that's what we've got to learn to do.
"I don't have Allasha Dudley any more. I don't have Asia Barclay any more. I don't have the luxury of knowing somebody's going to hit the big shot."
The Bulldogs withstood determined White Plains to get the shot. They were tied 9-9 after the first quarter, and Adriana Sotelo's 3-point bomb at the end of the first half started an 11-0 Wildcats run that brought within 25-22 in the third quarter.
Foul troubles for guard Callyn Martin, White Plains' top ball handler and one of its top shooters, kept her on the bench. She sat for most of Anniston's 16-2 run before Sotelo's shot in the second quarter.
Anniston steadied and regained a 10-point lead, 34-24, when A'Kayla Perry hit a 3-pointer from the corner at the third-quarter buzzer.
"It was huge," Bullock said. "I was trying to get that play four times, and Hardy didn't read the play. She didn't run it.
"When she did run it, boom, we hit it. That God, because we needed it. They had the momentum."
Bozarth's trey to start the fourth made it 34-27. Hallie Williams' putback at 45.3 seconds closed the gap to 39-33, but the Wildcats came no closer.
Smith added 12 points for Anniston, and Sotelo scored 12 for White Plains ... nine in the Wildcats' 11-0 run that started at the end of the second quarter.
"We've just got to get back to where we were, keep working," Hardy said. "We've got it in the bag. We've just got to keep working."
2022 Calhoun County basketball tournament
Jan. 14-21
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
GIRLS BRACKET
Jan. 14
Saks 28, Wellborn 20
Jan. 15
Jacksonville 62, Jacksonville Christian 43
Pleasant Valley 64, Weaver 42
Piedmont 70, Donoho 4
Jan. 17
Alexandria 47, Saks 10
White Plains 42, Piedmont 36, OT
Jan. 18
Oxford 84, Pleasant Valley 53
Anniston 51, Jacksonville 20
Jan. 19
Ohatchee 59, Alexandria 41
Jan. 20 (semifinals)
Anniston 42, White Plains 33
Oxford vs. Ohatchee, 6 p.m.
Jan. 21
Anniston vs. TBD, 6 p.m.