Girls' county tourney: Anniston holds off WP, will face Oxford

JACKSONVILLE — Anniston's young girls will get the chance to keep their string of Calhoun County championships, but the Bulldogs had to fight off game White Plains on Thursday to reach the final.
Serena Hardy scored 16 points, and Anniston held off White Plains 42-33 in the first semifinal in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
No. 2 seed Anniston advanced to the final, where the Bulldogs will face Oxford on Friday at 6 p.m.
Anniston, the Class 4A state champion in 2020 and runner-up in 2021, has won the past five county tournaments, seven of the last eight and 12 of 15. Without 2021 graduates Allasha Dudley and Asia Barclay on Thursday, the Bulldogs teetered on not making it back to the final.
"We survived and got through," Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said. "We had opportunities to put them away, and we didn't capitalize on them, and that's what we've got to learn to do.
"I don't have Allasha Dudley any more. I don't have Asia Barclay any more. I don't have the luxury of knowing somebody's going to hit the big shot."
The Bulldogs withstood determined White Plains to get the shot. They were tied 9-9 after the first quarter, and Adriana Sotelo's 3-point bomb at the end of the first half started an 11-0 Wildcats run that brought them within 25-22 in the third quarter.
Foul troubles for guard Callyn Martin, White Plains' top ball handler and one of its top shooters, kept her on the bench. She sat for most of Anniston's 16-2 run before Sotelo's shot in the second quarter.
Anniston steadied and regained a 10-point lead, 34-24, when A'Kayla Perry hit a 3-pointer from the corner at the third-quarter buzzer.
"It was huge," Bullock said. "I was trying to get that play four times, and Hardy didn't read the play. She didn't run it.
"When she did run it, boom, we hit it. Thank God, because we needed it. They had the momentum."
Bozarth's trey to start the fourth made it 34-27. Hallie Williams' putback at 45.3 seconds closed the gap to 39-33, but the Wildcats came no closer.
Tykeria Smith added 12 points for Anniston, and Sotelo scored 12 for White Plains ... nine in the Wildcats' 11-0 run that started at the end of the second quarter.
"We've just got to get back to where we were, keep working," Hardy said. "We've got it in the bag. We've just got to keep working."
Oxford 60, Ohatchee 40: Ohatchee has arguably the county's most dominant player in Jorda Crook. Oxford's pressure made it hard for the Indians to get her the ball.
A night after Crook scored 43 points against Alexandria in the quarterfinals, Oxford held her to 21 and advanced to the final for the second time in three years.
Oxford, the top seed, will try to end Anniston's string of five county titles in a row when the two clash Friday at 6 p.m. Oxford seeks its first county title in girls basketball since winning two in a row in 2005 and 2006.
"It would mean a lot, especially my senior year," Oxford senior guard Kaleah Taylor said. "We talk about it a lot. it's something we've been planning since we lost here last year."
The Yellow Jackets came close in 2019, falling to Anniston 59-55 in the final.
"It would be huge," Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. "When I first got hired at Oxford, they talked about how county is a bigger deal than even the playoffs. I kind of thought that was kind of crazy, but it carries a lot of pride.
"I'll tell you, though. Anniston's going to play lock-down defense. They always do under Bullock, so we've got to be ready. We have to shoot better than we did tonight."
Oxford held Crook to a slow night largely by making it impossible for Ohatchee to advance the ball past the Yellow Jackets' press and traps. She scored four points while Oxford built a 30-13 lead by halftime.
"We know she's a beast," Bennett said. "She's a great player. She's probably the best player in the county, to be honest, as far as night in and night out and all that she means to her team, and she still got 21 points.
"But the plan was, we knew we had to slow her down, and we knew we had to pressure the guards."
Taylor led Oxford with 14 points, and LaMya McGrue added 11. Justice Woods scored 10.
2022 Calhoun County basketball tournament
Jan. 14-21
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
GIRLS BRACKET
Jan. 14
Saks 28, Wellborn 20
Jan. 15
Jacksonville 62, Jacksonville Christian 43
Pleasant Valley 64, Weaver 42
Piedmont 70, Donoho 4
Jan. 17
Alexandria 47, Saks 10
White Plains 42, Piedmont 36, OT
Jan. 18
Oxford 84, Pleasant Valley 53
Anniston 51, Jacksonville 20
Jan. 19
Ohatchee 59, Alexandria 41
Jan. 20 (semifinals)
Anniston 42, White Plains 33
Oxford 60, Ohatchee 40
Jan. 21
Anniston vs. Oxford, 6 p.m.