Girls county soccer: Donoho wins again

ANNISTON — The girls division of the 2022 Calhoun County soccer tournament was another verse of the same song. Donoho won, rallying in the final nine minutes to beat Oxford 2-1 on two goals by tournament MVP Erin Turley.
The county soccer tournaments were first played in 2017 and the Falcons have won all five girls championships. The was no tournament in 2020 as the Alabama High School Athletic Association called a halt to spring sports because of COVID-19 concerns.
For much of Saturday’s match, it appeared Oxford would spoil Donoho’s string of titles. A steady wind blew from the west goal toward the east goal at Anniston’s McClellan Soccer Complex. Playing with the wind at their backs, Oxford's girls took a 1-0 lead when striker Macie Williams scored on a breakaway with 6:15 remaining in the first half.
The wind favored the Falcons in the second half. Donoho head coach Jay Jenkins clearly expected more production when his team’s attack would be aided by the wind.
“They know what’s coming. Let’s go,” Jenkins told his players as they came off the field at halftime.
Seven minutes into the second half, Donoho’s coaches still felt the Falcons weren’t getting enough shots on goal. Oxford defenders -- including Mia Munoz, Sawyers Brooks, Alex Martinez Reyes, Hannah Grace Robbins and Reygan White -- kept the ball clear of the Yellow Jackets' goal.
The Falcons finally tied the match when Turley lofted a shot above the outstretched hands of Oxford’s goalkeeper but below the crossbar of the goal from near midfield, about 40 yards out, with about 8:30 to play.
“I knew the wind was going to carry it but I wasn’t sure it was going to drop in there,” Turley said. “We also had an advantage because the goalkeeper was looking at the sun. It was an amazing goal.”
Jenkins said he had seen shots like Turley’s but not recently.
“It was fun to watch that kind of skill. … Getting back tied up changed the game,” Jenkins said.
Six minutes later, Donoho got a throw-in from the left side. Turley took the pass, whirled and shot from about 25 yards out without looking directly at the goal.
“They gave me enough space, and I had just been looking to shoot the whole game so any opportunity I got I just tried to turn and get it in there. … I didn’t get my head up but I just got my hips around it and kicked it as hard as I could,” Turley said.
When the ball left Turley’s foot it appeared to be headed wide to the right of the goal. The farther it traveled the more it bent back and the shot settled into the goal just inside the right netting with 2:31 to play.
From that point, Jenkins moved all his players into defensive positions and the Falcons milked the final seconds off the clock.
Individual honors
MVP: Erin Turley, Donoho
Outstanding offensive player: Macie Williams, Oxford
Outstanding defensive player: Maggie Wakefield, Donoho
Also all-tournament:
Mya Allen, Weaver
Sawyer Brooks, Oxford
Olivia King, Jacksonville
Mia Munoz, Oxford
Alex Martinez Reyes, Oxford
Tosin Sanusi, Donoho
Madison Sawyer, Weaver
Kathleen Seals, Donoho
Lillie Mae Sherman, Donoho
Sarah Sloughfy, Jacksonville
Sam Wakefield, Donoho
Reygan White, Oxford