Girls Calhoun County golf tournament: White Plains holds three-shot lead after Day 1

Photo by Trent Penny

WHITE PLAINS — White Plains posted a team score of 257 to open the Calhoun County girls golf tournament Friday, good enough for a slight three-shot advantage over Alexandria, which shot 260.

“The story on the girls’ side is a career low out of Maylee (Stewart),” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “She’s an eighth-grader and I don’t think she knows how good she could be yet. She’s got a beautiful, long athletic swing.