Girls Calhoun County golf tournament: White Plains holds three-shot lead after Day 1

WHITE PLAINS — White Plains posted a team score of 257 to open the Calhoun County girls golf tournament Friday, good enough for a slight three-shot advantage over Alexandria, which shot 260.
“The story on the girls’ side is a career low out of Maylee (Stewart),” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “She’s an eighth-grader and I don’t think she knows how good she could be yet. She’s got a beautiful, long athletic swing.
“The thing about golf is it’s one thing to hit it really good on the range and drive it and all kinds of stuff, but to learn how to score, and we’ve played so many tournaments, she’s learning how to score.”
Stewart scored an 88, which is in essence the difference between the Wildcats and the Valley Cubs. Isabel Rogers had the low score of the day for White Plains and led all competitors with a 79.
“We’ve got Isabel with a 79,” Randall said. “She’s probably the most disciplined person in the tournament. That’s probably her highest score in weeks and she really played good down the stretch to keep it in the 70s. We’re tickled to death with Isabel’s score.”
Alexandria and White Plains both had great scores throughout. For White Plains, Rachel Gattis shot a 90, and Madelyn Faulkner shot a 93. Alexandria had a team low from Avery Prickett with 83. The Valley Cubs also saw Neveah Foster score an 88, Marlee Hedgeppeth score an 89, and Savana Simmons score a 108.
“It was interesting,” Stewart said about her round. “It was up and down, but I stayed pretty steady the whole time. Tried to keep my attitude good and I think that’s what helped me. Just trying to be focused and block everything else out and just keep my mood steady.”
Alexandria is the defending county champion, but the Wildcats proved Friday that they are going to make a repeat championship difficult. Alexandria has beaten White Plains each time they have played this season.
Rogers said her round started off rough, but things turned around for her on the turn to the first hole. The top girls group started on the back nine, while the top boys group started on the front nine.
“When I turned to one, I played pretty steady,” Rogers said. “I had a few birdies.”
When asked about the opportunity to take out the defending county champion Valley Cubs, Rogers said, “It would mean a lot. It would mean a lot even not having the old teammates.”
Oxford is sitting in third place with a score of 314. Annabelle Page scored a team low of 88 for the Yellow Jackets. Weaver is in fourth with a score of 330. Alexis Cleveland led the Bearcats with a score of 104.