Girls basketball: Anniston sweeps two in Fort Payne event

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Anniston High's girls basketball team scored a pair of wins in Fort Payne's Wills Shootout.

The Bulldogs beat Vestavia Hills 51-28 on Thursday before beating Fort Payne on Friday 56-37.

Anniston (6-2) will finish Saturday against Pell City at 1:30 p.m.

Top performers against Vestavia Hills:

—Allasha Dudley, 15 points, three rebounds, two steals

—Kiana Montgomery, 12 points, six rebounds, three assists

—Asia Barclay, 11 points, 13 rebounds, two assists

Top performers against Fort Payne:

—Montgomery, 20 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists

—Dudley, 14 points, two rebounds, two steals, four assists

—Barclay, eight points, 13 rebounds, eight steals

