Girls basketball: Anniston sweeps two in Fort Payne event

Anniston High's girls basketball team scored a pair of wins in Fort Payne's Wills Shootout.
The Bulldogs beat Vestavia Hills 51-28 on Thursday before beating Fort Payne on Friday 56-37.
Anniston (6-2) will finish Saturday against Pell City at 1:30 p.m.
Top performers against Vestavia Hills:
—Allasha Dudley, 15 points, three rebounds, two steals
—Kiana Montgomery, 12 points, six rebounds, three assists
—Asia Barclay, 11 points, 13 rebounds, two assists
Top performers against Fort Payne:
—Montgomery, 20 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists
—Dudley, 14 points, two rebounds, two steals, four assists
—Barclay, eight points, 13 rebounds, eight steals