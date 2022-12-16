Ginn exerting ‘core values’ in first season to lead Alexandria boys’ hoops

ALEXANDRIA — Will Ginn had to replace four starters in year one as Alexndria’s boys’ basketball coach. He’s building off one returning starter and one reserve.
One would be forgiven for thinking he didn’t have much to work with while trying to establish himself in one of his late hall-of-fame father’s old jobs, but Ginn draws from something not every first-year varsity head coach has.
And yes, he learned it from Larry Ginn.
“Those core values never change,” WIll Ginn said.
The ups and downs of a young team showed through this week. Cleat Forrest hit a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in regulation, and the Valley Cubs won an overtime thriller against Glencoe, 82-75, on Tuesday.
Playing without senior Antonio Ross, Alexandria lost 77-59 at Cherokee County on Thursday.
The Valley Cubs had Friday off after Southside agreed to reschedule a Class 5A, Area 12 game because Ross is playing in the Alabama North-South All-Star football game. Alexandria goes into Monday’s home game with Saks at 4-3.
Will Ginn took the reins after Jason Johnson, who succeeded Larry Ginn in 2007, stepped down in May to join former Alexandria coaches Andy Shaw and Frank Tucker at Haralson County (Ga.).
It completes a picture that includes older brother Todd Ginn, who just completed his fifth season as Alexandria’s football coach.
Larry Ginn coached both sports in his celebrated career at Alexandria. The Valley Cubs won two state football titles and two basketball state titles on his watch.
Todd, Will and Scott Ginn played for their father.
Will translated success in high school into a productive college career, averaging 10.1 points and 3.5 assists in 59 games from 2006-08 at Jacksonville State.
He began his watch as Alexandria’s head coach having to replace four All-Calhoun County players … center Julian Wright, small forward D’Anthony Walton, point guard Javais McGhee and shooting guard Collin Taylor.
Senior forward Kory Cargal is the lone returning starter. Junior guard Evan Snow saw playing time last season.
Most of Ginn’s first varsity team played under him for the B team last season.
“That’s another good thing,” Ginn said. “We kind of had a relationship, and it’s not that I’m a new coach. Coach Johnson, I teach a lot of the same stuff he teaches, so it wasn’t a tough transition, as far as that goes.”
Ginn’s relationship with Ross, forged through Ginn’s work as part of his older brother’s football staff, netted Ross’ return to basketball for his senior season.
“He used to play back in junior high, and then he gave it up for a couple of years,” Ginn said. “I went to him this summer and said, ‘Hey, this team they really need your athleticism and your physicality.
“He brings that competitiveness, and that really helps the team.”
Alexandria also has All-Calhoun County football player T.K.Downie, who’s just getting back from a football-related ankle injury.
“They just need that experience,” Ginn said.
Truth told, Ginn needs experience heading up a varsity program, too, but he doesn’t need grounding. What he learned, he learned from one of the best.
“As far as the basics, just the heart and soul, Xs and Os come into play a little bit, but it’s really the core teaching,” he said “I’ll never stray from what my dad taught me, those core values in football and basketball.”
It’s how to run a practice and a program, he said. It’s building everything on hard work and toughness.
“That’s what I lean on every day,” Ginn said. “That’s my foundation.”
If there’s a buzz phrase, it’s keep it simple.
“I think he was a lot smarter than what he portrayed to us, but he always made things so simple to us,” Ginn said. “It really is a simple game, but he made it simple for us.”
The Valley Cubs have picked up the pace this season, partly because they have more depth for that this season.
Cargal, who played under Will and Scott Ginn in junior high, described the tempo as “a lot faster” and generated more from defense. He said there’s “a lot more hunger” on the defensive end.
“He came out at the start of the year, and he told us how we’re going to have to play to beat these good teams, these talented teams,” Cagal said. “He just told us how fast we’re going to have to play.
“We can be a good team, and we’re going to get to be a good team, but it’s whether or not we’re going to have the grit to do it.”
If it all sounds familiar for Alexandria, then it should. So many Alexandria coaches over the years have ties to Larry Ginn’s coaching days, and the messaging never changes.
Ginn’s sons are walking, talking embodiments of it. Will Ginn, the youngest of the three, hopes to talk the talk and walk the walk for years to come.
“I’m not an ambitious guy, and I didn’t really have the desire to be a head coach in anything, really,” he said. “I just like coaching and being around ball. I just love ball, and it’s all I’ve ever known.
“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. This is my home, and this is my dream job, doing what I’m doing.”