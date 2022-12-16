 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Will power

Ginn exerting ‘core values’ in first season to lead Alexandria boys’ hoops

Will Ginn

Alexandria head coach Will Ginn looks on during the Valley Cubs’ game against Cherokee County on Thursday.

 Jason Deason/Alexandria High School

ALEXANDRIA — Will Ginn had to replace four starters in year one as Alexndria’s boys’ basketball coach. He’s building off one returning starter and one reserve.

One would be forgiven for thinking he didn’t have much to work with while trying to establish himself in one of his late hall-of-fame father’s old jobs, but Ginn draws from something not every first-year varsity head coach has.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.