GARDEN'S PARTY: 'We came out here to put our foot down and go back to Birmingham'

JACKSONVILLE — After a one-year break, Spring Garden's girls are headed back to the Final Four.
After falling one game short in 2019, the Panthers rolled through Talladega County Central 86-42 in the Class 1A Northeast Regional finals Monday afternoon. Spring Garden (33-2) will face Elba next Monday at 9 a.m. at Birmingham's BJCC Arena.
"I'm proud of all of us," sophomore Neely Welsh said. "We came out here, and we wanted it because last year didn't turn out like we wanted it to. So, we came out here to put our foot down and go back to Birmingham."
Before falling in the regional finals last year, Spring Garden had won four straight regional championships. The Panthers fell to Skyline in last year's regional finals, but they got a rematch in this year's semifinals. Spring Garden won that one by 29, and the freight train kept rolling when they faced TCC.
"These girls really believed they were going to win when they came down here last year," said Spring Garden's Ricky Austin, who is head coach of both the girls and boys teams. "I don't think they ever thought about losing. I didn't realize that until after I got with them after the boys game and realized how much they really, really expected to win last year. They were hurting. They referenced that a lot during the season about getting back."
Funny enough, though, the leader in Monday's rout was a ninth-grader who wasn't even a Spring Garden student last year.
Kayley Kirk, who transferred from Piedmont last summer, poured in 33 points to lead the charge. Most of them came from the left wing.
She was named the regional's most valuable player. She was joined on the all-tournament team by sophomore Neely Welsh, who had seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and seventh-grader Ace Austin, who managed seven points, three rebounds and seven assists.
Kirk sank 9 of 11 from 3-point range. She had eight points at halftime before finishing with 33. She made seven of her 3-pointers after intermission.
It marked quite a turnaround from the semifinal win when she attempted three 3-pointers and didn't make any of them.
"She was stressed the other night," Ricky Austin said. "Tough situation. She'd never been here. Ball is in her hands a lot. She had a lot of people here watching her play. She had a lot of pressure. Felt sorry for her."
He addressed that with her the next day at practice.
"I told her, 'Man, Kayley, I hurt. I felt for you. I felt all that pressure you were under. Just be loose. Show up loose. DId I tell you to quit shooting?'"
Austin said Kirk answered, "No, sir."
He replied, "I'm not going to tell you to. Let it fly."
Assistant coach Dana Austin told Kirk that she shouldn't be nervous. The Skyline game was her game to be nervous.
Even so … "I was nervous at the beginning of the game," Kirk said.
That changed, however: "Then I started hitting shots, and I wasn't as nervous."
Ace Austin, the point guard, joked about having fun with Kirk's hot streak.
"She was shooting good," Ace Austin said. "I told her I was going to pass her the ball if she was going to hit eight of them."
As Ricky Austin began unloading his bench in the fourth quarter, he took Kirk out and gave her a high-five. Dana Austin then grabbed her for a moment and told her, "I'm proud of you."
She was hardly the only star in this one. Austin said the team came out "jittery" for the first time this year, but that a pair of seniors helped rescue them.
Senior guard Macy Reedy scored eight of her 10 points in the first quarter, including a pair of early 3-pointers that knocked the lid off the basket. Also, senior post player Breanna Rogers came off the bench to score nine points, grab nine rebounds and provide steady defense.
"Macy Reedy settled us down," Ricky Austin said. "Bre Rogers came off the bench and made some plays and settled us down. We got to rolling then."
For Talladega County Central (23-10), Devona Glover had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Anysiah Taylor added nine points and five rebounds. Nobody else had more than six points.
"From 3-point range, we were 2 for 17, as opposed to them being 14 for 30," TCC coach Robert Duncan said. "That was the difference in the ballgame. They're well polished, and when they're shooting like that, it's just hard for anybody to beat them."