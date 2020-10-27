Garden falls in state semifinals: 'That doesn't put a blemish on how proud I am of our girls'

BIRMINGHAM — Spring Garden moved up to Class 2A for the first time in school history but proved just as resilient in the state volleyball tournament this year.
The Panthers reached the semifinals for the second year in a row, falling to Addison 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 on Tuesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Spring Garden finished 35-10.
The Panthers reached the 1A semifinals a year ago, falling to eventual state champion Donoho in five sets.
Earlier Tuesday, the Panthers beat Ariton 25-10, 25-22, 25-20 in the quarterfinals.
“That is our story this year,” 14th-year Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin said. “We move up in classification and make it back to the semifinals down here. Unfortunately, it's the same result as the 1A semifinal.
“That doesn't put a blemish on how proud I am of our girls and what they were able to fight through all year.”
Besides the move up to 2A, the Panthers dealt with two positive COVID-19 tests plus quarantines from contact tracing. The result was Austin having to dabble in seven different lineups this season.
“We had 12 girls on our team, and it's taken all 12 of them to get to this point this year,” Austin said. “It's kept us on a rollercoaster all year, and it's been a challenge to maintain a level of consistency and chemistry that it takes to win.”
His seventh lineup came Tuesday, when he went to a 5-1 concept instead of 6-2. He made the adjustment after Addison beat Spring Garden 3-0 at regionals.
Neely Welsh moved to outside hitter instead of setter/hitter. Abbey Steward went full-time setter instead of coming from the back row. Lexy Atkinson moved to the right side, and Suzie Carter moved from right side to the middle. Autumn Sides moved to the front row for the first time all year.
It yielded good results against Ariton. Addison beat Spring Garden by a score similar to regionals.
“We were able to bend them a couple of times, but we never could break them,” Austin said.
Haleigh Molock finished with nine kills, Carter had six and Sides had five against Addison. Adkison had three kills and three blocks, and Steward finished with 23 assists.
In the Panthers’ quarterfinal victory over Ariton, Carter rolled up nine kills and five blocks. Atkison added seven kills, and Spring Garden got six apiece from Molock and Welsh.
Steward had 29 assists and three aces.
Spring Garden is inching back toward its mid-2000s form, which saw the Panthers win a state title in 2007 and fall to Addison in the finals in 2004 and 2005, under Austin.
“We set a higher standard for Spring Garden volleyball,” said Molock, one of five seniors. “It should be expected for us to get back.”