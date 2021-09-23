Gadsden City overcomes four turnovers, Oxford running game to end Jackets’ streak in series

GADSDEN — Strides showed for Oxford on Thursday, but strides weren’t enough to get the 6A Yellow Jackets past 7A Gadsden City.
Jordan Dobbins came up with two interceptions and a fumble recovery to keep Oxford in the game, but missed opportunities and Clyde Curry’s 56-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the third quarter helped Gadsden City end Oxford’s five-game winning streak in the rivalry, 17-9.
The non-region loss left Oxford at 3-3 overall, but also left first-year Yellow Jackets coach Sam Adams encouraged.
“Our guys, continually, week to week, even though we didn’t come out on the right end of it from our standpoint, we’re getting extremely better every time we go out,” he said.
Oxford’s offense moved in Sam Robertson’s second consecutive start at quarterback, driving 81 yards on 18 plays to open the game. The Yellow Jackets settled for Rey Barrera’s 31-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead at 2:33 of the first quarter.
Oxford ran nearly 10 minutes off of the clock on that drive.
“We knew that we were just going to come out here and pound it, make them stop us,” Robertson said. “They didn’t stop us, and we just kept pounding the ball.”
Oxford got another chance when Daveon Larkins recovered Djavi Byers’ fumble on the ensuing kickoff at Gadsden City’s 33-yard line, and Robertson nearly made good. He scrambled right on fourth down and launched downfield to E’mari Carroll, who nearly made a diving catch inside the Titans’ 5.
Gadsden City (4-2) took a 7-3 lead on Justin Peoples’ 4-yard run at 11:02 of the second quarter, and Gabriel Brito’s 25-yard field goal right before halftime made it 10-3.
Dobbins ended Gadsden City’s first two possessions of the third quarter with interceptions and returned the second one to Gadsden City’s 29. A block in the back backed the Yellow Jackets up to midfield.
Oxford drove to the Titans’ 29, but a holding penalty got the Yellow Jackets’ behind the chains. Robertson was sacked on fourth down and 15.
Two plays later, Curry caught a quick Luke Waldrop pass and broke two tackles on the way to a touchdown that gave Gadsden City a 17-3 lead with 2:00 left in the third.
Oxford answered with its second long drive of the game, marching 80 yards in 13 plays with one fourth-down conversion along the way to Roberson’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Eli Bozeman with 8:28 to play.
Robertson scrambled right and threw back after Bozeman made an adjustment.
“The whole drive we were running the ball, and we saw the opportunity that we could throw the ball,” Robertson said. “It opened up for us. Luckily I got it out on time before the guy hit me.”
Gadsden City blocked the extra point.
Oxford got one more chance after Dobbins recovered another Byrers fumble, at Oxford’s 26, with 3:42 to play, but the clock dictated that Oxford had to throw. Robertson was sacked on third down, and Oxford had to punt.
Dobbins’ three-turnover night was a highlight for Oxford’s defense. Both interceptions came from reading Waldrop’s eyes.
“I just seen him staring down his player and picked him off,” Dobbins said. “On the fumble, I just seen the ball on the ground.”