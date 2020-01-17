FULL MEDAL JACKETS: Britt’s proclamation highlights Oxford’s state trophy day

OXFORD — Zay Britt now must choose which plaque to display most prominently … the one he got as most valuable player of the 6A football final or his new proclamation from the city of Oxford.
Britt’s proclamation was one of three presented during Friday’s state-title trophy ceremony in Oxford High School’s gymnasium.
The ceremony culminated with Alabama High School Athletic Association executive director Steve Savarese presenting the “blue map” state-title trophy to first-year Oxford coach Keith Etheredge.
Oxford beat Spanish Fort 14-13 on Dec. 6, winning the school’s first state title in football since 1993 and first ever in 6A. The Yellow Jackets won 5A titles in 1988, 1989 and 1993.
Oxford’s players and coaches assembled in black workout pants with white tops. Guest speakers included Savarese, AHSAA associate executive director Alvin Briggs, Oxford City Council president Chris Spurlin, Oxford City Schools superintendent Jeff Goodwin, Oxford High athletics director Larry Davidson, Principal Heath Harmon and Etheredge.
Etheredge highlighted statistics, including Oxford’s state-record 556 points. The Yellow Jackets’ defense gave up just 1.2 yards per rush.
After highlighting the 2019 team’s accomplishments, Etheredge looked forward.
“Next year, I’m going to be standing here, talking about going back to back,” he said. “That’s the expectation we’re going to have.”
Spurlin presented proclamations recognizing the team, Etheredge and Britt, who transferred from Munford after his family’s home burned before the 2018 season.
The senior wide receiver, punter, kick returner and holder for extra points and field goals moved to quarterback in the third quarter, after starter Trey Higgins suffered a broken ankle. Britt led the Yellow Jackets from behind in the fourth quarter, making several key plays leading to Trequon Fegans’ game-tying touchdown run and Andrew Warhurst’s game-winning extra point.
“This is great,” said Britt, holding his city proclamation plaque. “I’m glad we could do that for our community, because our community does support us a lot. It’s great to be able to pay them back with this.
“We worked hard for this, and I’m just glad it all paid off.”
Harmon described Britt’s moment to relieve Higgins as a choice between being the thermostat or the thermometer.
“You can decide if you’re going to check the temperature, or you can decide if you’re going to set the temperature,” Harmon said. “In the state championship game, when Zay Britt had to go in and take over at quarterback, I didn’t see him put his toes in the water and see if it was too cold to jump in.
“He just jumped in and set the temperature, and that’s a powerful lesson.”
Now, Britt has an MVP plaque and the city’s proclamation plaque to add to his collection of football accolades. Which one will get the prominent treatment?
“Both of them,” he said. “They’ll be beside each other on the wall.”