Full go: 'Hundred percent' Barksdale leads Jacksonville past Anniston

Devin Barksdale’s spark off the bench during Jacksonville’s state-title run last season teased Golden Eagle basketball with him running the point.
An early-season ankle injury slowed the sophomore’s progression, but he gave everyone a full-health look Thursday.
Barksdale scored a game-high 19 points, including key buckets during Jacksonville’s separation run, and the top-ranked Golden Eagles won 66-52 at No. 4 Anniston in a battle of 4A heavyweights.
Jacksonville improved to (10-3) headed into the Christmas break before next week’s action in the Huntsville City Classic.
“In December and November, those months are about getting better every day,” first-year Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan said. “These guys have done that.
“We still have several things we want to get better at, and we’re not satisfied, but definitely happy with the progress.”
Jacksonville will play Austin in Huntsville on Tuesday.
Anniston, 8-4 after this week’s losses to 4A powers Westminster Christian and Jacksonville, will play Lee-Montgomery on Tuesday and Booker T. Washington on Wednesday at Central-Phenix City.
“We’re holding serve, right where we want to be,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said. “We’d rather be undefeated, but everybody would.
“We’ve had our ups and downs, but the kids have found ways to be resilient.”
Javen Croft paced Anniston on Thursday with 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Anniston trailed 34-29 at halftime and 47-43 at the end of the third quarter.
Jacksonville outlasted the Bulldogs with four players in double figures. Besides Barksdale, Caden Johnson added 16 points with 12 rebounds. John Broom scored 13 points and Cam Johnson 10.
The Golden Eagles started to separate late in the third quarter, launching an 18-5 run after Anniston closed to within 39-38.
That run included a 10-0 spurt to open the fourth quarter.
“Caden Johnson really took on an important role,” Buzan said. “He was getting into the lane, got some foul calls and got to the free throw line, but it was a team effort defensively. …
“Devin and Caden definitely stood out to me, and John’s going to be John. You almost expect that.”
Barksdale scored 12 points in the second half and hit two third-quarter 3-pointers to spark Jacksonville’s separation run.
It was the kind of spark he brought off the bench as a freshman. He moved into the starting point guard role this season, but the ankle injury impacted him for 10 days, Buzan said. Barksdale missed two games completely and saw spot duty in others before returning to his starting role Tuesday, in Jacksonville’s victory at Cleburne County.
The Anniston game was “my first hundred-percent game,” Barksdale said.
Senior Jaleik Long handled the point well during Barksdale’s downtime, Buzan said, but a healthy Barksdale showed out Thursday.
“When that guy is a hundred percent, he’s deadly,” Buzan said. “He can shoot it. He can play off the bounce. He’s a good defender. He’s a high-IQ player, and that was on display tonight.
“In some crucial moments, he hit some big shots. Tonight was definitely an indicator of how good he can be.”
Barksdale said he’s still adjusting to “a way different role” this season.
“This year, I’ve got to help lead my team, and I’m only a 10th-grader,” he said. “It’s a tough task but they take pride in my doing it, and I love doing it.
“I want to be a natural-born leader.”
