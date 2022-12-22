 Skip to main content
Full go: 'Hundred percent' Barksdale leads Jacksonville past Anniston

Devin Barksdale:Jacksonville vs. Anniston

Devin Barksdale shoots a free throw en route to his 19-point performance in Jacksonville's 66-52 victory at Anniston on Thursday.

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

Devin Barksdale’s spark off the bench during Jacksonville’s state-title run last season teased Golden Eagle basketball with him running the point.

An early-season ankle injury slowed the sophomore’s progression, but he gave everyone a full-health look Thursday.

