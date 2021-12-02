FROM HAZE TO HAYES: QB leads furious Piedmont comeback for state title

BIRMINGHAM — When it comes to Super 7 glory, consider the name Hayes synonymous with the name Piedmont.
Junior quarterback Jack Hayes passed and bulled Piedmont’s way back from a 23-point halftime deficit, and the Bulldogs downed Montgomery Academy 35-33 In Thursday’s Class 3A state final in Protective Stadium.
For the second time in his three years as Piedmont’s starting quarterback, the junior came away as the Super 7 most valuable player. His exploits at quarterback plus a clinching interception in his defensive cameo keyed Piedmont’s victory over Mobile Christian in the 2019 final in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Older brother Taylor Hayes, a two-time all-state linebacker before becoming a two-time all-state quarterback, led Piedmont to state titles in 2015 and 2016. He, too, was Super 7 MVP twice.
"I've got bragging rights in the house, now, I think," Jack Hayes said during the postgame news conference, as he looked to his older brother standing in the back of the room.
Steve Smith, the 16th-year Piedmont coach and architect of all five Piedmont state football titles, also looked at Taylor.
"Taylor would probably argue with that a little bit," Smith said.
Both Hayes brothers bring a punishing running style to the quarterback. Jack lowered his shoulder to finish several runs Thursday.
While Smith has often described Jack as more laid-back, both Hayes brothers bring signature competitiveness. Jack got a reminder of that last week, when his mother showed him a video of the two playing football in the yard.
"Taylor had to play with one hand to catch the ball with one hand," Jack Hayes said with a grin. "I got mad and punched him in the back."
Taylor Hayes, how coaching wide receivers at Leeds High School, said he's "truly proud" of his younger brother and the team he helps to lead. The elder Hayes took pride at seeing a tradition he helped to build continue.
He also took pride in little brother's physical running style.
"I guess I can take a little credit for his running style," Taylor said. "He used to not run quite as hard, but he finally figured out that, if you take the contact to them instead of waiting on it, it ends up not hurting as much."
Piedmont prevailed over a team that runs hard Thursday. Montgomery Academy (11-4) used its wing-T offense to upset Catholic Montgomery, the popular pick as 3A’s team to beat this season, 10-7 in the semifinals. Catholic beat MA 42-0 on Sept. 24.
The Eagles made a quarterback change after the regular season, moving Jamal Cooper under center and Thomas Woodward to running back.
Hayes has been Piedmont’s man since his freshman year. Thursday, he passed for 123 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 143 yards and two scores to lead Piedmont to 29 unanswered point after the Bulldogs trailed 29-6 at halftime.
Montgomery Academy broke the run to come within 35-31 when Piedmont punter Sloan Smith ran out of the back of the end zone for a safety with 5:18 to play.
The intentional safety allowed Smith to free kicked the Eagles to their 42-yard line, and they drove to Piedmont's 9 before Trent Young recovered a Ruston Bassett fumble to regain possession for Piedmont.
The Bulldogs ran down the clock to 1:10 before Smith ran out of the end zone for another safety to make it 35-33 at 1:02.
After a Noah Reedy sack and batted pass by Chance Murphy, the game came down to fourth down and 11 from the MA 40. Reedy sacked Cooper to clinch it.
"I don't know if I've ever been a part of something like that," Steve Smith said. "What an outstanding job our kids did in the second half coming back, and coming all of the way back.
"You see sometimes that people get close on that, and they can't quite climb the hill and top it. To come back and get the job done was just an outstanding job."
After Landon Smart recovered a Cooper fumble at Montgomery Academy’s 21-yard line, Hayes overcame a second-down sack to throw a strike to a crossing Austin Estes for a 25-yard touchdown pass to give Piedmont the lead with 8:40 to play.
Estes ran left on a direct snap for the conversion, and Piedmont had its first lead … 35-29.
Hayes sidestepped a Montgomery Academy pass rusher then threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Estes at 11:04 of the fourth quarter. The Eagles stopped Hayes a yard short on the conversion run, but Piedmont drew within 29-27.
Piedmont closed to within 29-21 at 5:09 of the third. Foster’s slant in then double move deep before catching a perfect Hayes throw for a 31-yard touchdown teed up the two-point conversion … Estes’ catch plus second and third effort to fall over the goal line.
Piedmont opened the third quarter with Omarion Foster’s kickoff return to the Bulldogs’ 49, and Hayes’ 35-yard run to the 7 set up his 1-yard touchdown keeper on fourth and goal to bring Piedmont within 29-13, the beginning of Piedmont’s rally from a 29-6 halftime hole.
The Bulldogs showed promise on its first possession. Hayes’ 36-yard run got the Bulldogs to MA’s 25, but a holding penalty and delay, wrapped around a Woodard sack of Haye. backed them up.
Piedmont punted, and Montgomery Academy seized momentum with Cooper’s 62-yard keeper for a touchdown down the Eagles’ sideline.
After Piedmont went three-and-out, Chance Wilson blocked a Sloan Smith punt to give the Eagles’ possession at Piedmont’s 30-yard line. A big presnap shift confused Piedmont’s defense on the next play, and tight end Will Hardin broke uncovered before catching Cooper’s touchdown pass to make it 14-0 with 53 seconds left in the first quarter.