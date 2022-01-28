From Fort Payne to NFL stardom: Alabama native's big kick brings attention to family of kickers

FORT PAYNE — Fort Payne High graduate Evan McPherson didn't need Saturday's 52-yard, game-winning field goal to impress Cincinnati Bengals fans.
Before that NFL playoff win against the Tennessee Titans ever kicked off, McPherson ran over to the sidelines to greet one of his youngest fans, a nearly seven-month-old boy named Brooks.
"Wow, that is amazing," a Bengals fan said to the baby's parents. "You'll have to tell him he met Evan McPherson one day."
To that fan, McPherson was already a legend in the making. Then he learned Brooks' last name was also McPherson — Brooks is Evan McPherson's nephew.
"Me and my wife just kind of laughed, and we were like, 'I'm sure it will happen a lot; that's his uncle.' Then I told him I was his brother and everything, and they got a good kick out of it," Logan McPherson said.
Evan was already something of a fan favorite among Bengals fans before the game, but drilling all four field goal attempts, including a 54-yarder in addition to the game-winning kick as time expired, has turned the rookie into a full-blown superstar.
It has turned the attention of the country's NFL fans to Fort Payne in North Alabama, where Evan is just one of a family full of kickers. Older brother Logan was a punter for Louisiana Tech, while Fort Payne senior Alex McPherson, the younger brother, has signed with Auburn.
Evan kicked for Florida, where he set a Southeastern Conference record for field goal percentage. Now, the Alabama native has helped the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1988. They only need to win Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make the Super Bowl.
"His jersey just sold out, which is pretty crazy to me," Alex McPherson said. "Me and him have been playing video games all week like it's been nothing. I mean, he is just that kind of guy. He is not going to let it get to his head. He is the same guy before all this happened."
When Evan wasn't being carried in Fortnite by his younger brother this week, he has been featured prominently lately, perhaps as much as anyone in the NFL, with appearances on the Dan Patrick Show and ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown in addition to other programs.
On the Pat McAfee Show, Evan revealed that one of his preseason goals was to take the single-season record for postseason field goals from former Colt Adam Vinatieri, who kicked 14 in 2006 for New England. Evan has made 8 of 8 so far this postseason.
"That is just Evan," Alex said. "He is going to try and break records. He is not going to wait around and go, oh, I had to wait until this time to do it. He is going to do it as soon as he can."
One for the books
Evan certainly didn't waste any time rewriting the Bengals' record book. His 58-yard kick against Denver is a franchise record. Evan also owns the team's record for field goals of 50 yards or longer in an entire career and the NFL record for field goals of 50 yards or more in a season (11).
Chasing records and awards has always been a core part of Evan's process. When he was in the fifth or sixth grade, the family was gathered around the television watching the Under Armour All-America Game. Evan turned around to his mother, Amber McPherson, and told her he wanted to kick in that game.
"He will set his mind on something, and he won't let that go," Amber said.
So he asked his mom how he could get there.
"You have to be the best," she said. "And I said, 'Not the best in Fort Payne or Alabama, but the nation.' And Evan said, 'OK.'"
When the time came for Evan to qualify, Amber was a nervous wreck, yet Evan looked calmer than ever.
Throughout college, the lock screen on Evan's phone was a picture of the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation's best kicker. Although he was named a semifinalist as a junior, Evan didn't win that one.
He likely would have been among the favorites to win the award this season if he hadn't left early for the NFL, a smart move considering he was the only kicker drafted last year, taken with the 149th selection by the Bengals.
Another goal checked off the list.
Now it appears Vinatieri's record is next, but Evan isn't the only goal-oriented kicker in the McPherson household.
Logan dreamed of setting both the school and the state records when he kicked in high school, even though Logan never booted a football until he was a freshman in high school.
Still, Logan quickly managed to make a name for himself and successfully broke the Fort Payne school record with a 57-yard field goal.
"My school record is now third in school history," Logan said, laughing. "So that is fun."
Evan held the school and state records with a 60-yard kick until Alex converted from 61 on Nov. 5. Evan couldn't be there, but he did speak to the family after the game through Facetime.
"I think the first thing I said to him, just as a brother, I said, 'You suck,'" Alex said. "That was like the first thing I said to him, just joking around. He was proud of me, we've always been proud of each other, but we kind of joke in that way."
Competition is nothing new for the McPherson brothers. Their mom has watched them compete over everything, who can spin a quarter the longest, who can eat a Newk's Breadsticks the fastest. Why should kicking be anything different?
Logan won the breadstick competition, at least the one Amber has on video. He also won the last kicking competition all three competed in despite being pigeon-holed as a punter at Louisiana Tech. His winning field goal was a 60-yarder.
"I hold onto this story for as long as I can, and it only gets better the more successful they get," Logan said.
If Evan has anything to say about it, Logan will soon be able to brag about beating an AFC champion. Regardless of how Sunday's game turns out, the middle McPherson has laid quite a gauntlet down for his younger brother.
Logan said Alex thrives on that sense of competition, but the youngest McPherson doesn't chase his brother because they share a last name.
"He's going after the best kicker in the nation when Evan was in college. … That just so happened to be his older brother," Logan said. "And it makes it that much sweeter when you can beat your older brother at something, I am sure."
Time to trust
Of course, Evan's historic season wouldn't be possible if Bengals coach Zac Taylor never sent him out on the field.
"What we've learned watching our boys is a coach has to really have confidence to send you out and make that kind of kick," Amber said.
Amber assumed it would take a lot longer for Evan to earn that level of trust. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow addressed that question after the win over the Titans.
"We knew exactly what we had as soon as he walked into the building in camp," Burrow said. "And we just saw how he carried himself. … Obviously, everyone at this level can kick through the uprights, but it's how you handle yourself in the locker room that shows us that you have the confidence to go out there and make a kick like this and perform the way he did in a game like this. We knew exactly what kind of guy we had in camp."
Burrow ensured Evan went viral when he delivered the now infamous line the rookie kicker said to backup quarterback Brandon Allen, "Ah, looks like we're going to the AFC championship."
But his family and former coaches all agree that Evan never meant for anyone other than Allen to hear those words uttered.
"Just to have confidence in myself is big for me," Evan said on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown. "And kind of challenge yourself. You say you're going to take your team to the AFC Championship, you better go out there and do it."
Pressure has never been an issue for Evan. When he was attending kicking camps in high school, Evan always volunteered to kick first.
"The reason he wants to be the first guy is he said I want to make everybody else try to match up to what I am able to do," Evan's father, LaDon McPherson, said. "I don't want to be the last guy. I want to be the first guy to put the pressure on them."
Evan was even hard to rattle as a freshman when he found himself lined up one yard deep inside his own end zone, waiting to punt the ball back to rival Scottsboro.
Then former Fort Payne coach Paul Ellis changed his mind. An athletic defender for Scottsboro had blocked the former punter the previous year, and the Wildcats went on to blow a 14-0 lead.
Ellis watched that same defender take position on the edge once again, and the Wildcats coach had no intention of watching history repeat itself once again.
Ellis said other coaches "looked at me like are you crazy coach? And I was, probably, but we snapped it back there, and Evan gets his head down like he's going to punt it, takes two steps, and flips it over (Scottsboro defender, No.) 14's head, and we catch it and make about 35, 40 yards. … I had a lot of confidence in him even at a young age because I felt like he had confidence in himself."
Fort Payne's long-time kicking coach, David Stanley, is one of a few men that can claim he worked with all three McPherson brothers.
Stanley has never spoken a word with the Bengals head coach, but he believes Evan's unshakeable character is the reason the coaching staff has trusted a rookie with so many decisive moments.
"I think (Taylor) has seen the same thing in Evan that we as high school coaches saw. … It has to go back to his character," Stanley said. "That allowed a head football coach to ask a ninth-grader to do that out of his own end zone, to an NFL coach not hesitating when the game is on the line or any time for him to go out there.
"Because I guarantee they don't hesitate. I know they don't. You know why? Because we didn't."