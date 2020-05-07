From calling neighborhood games to earning nicknames, HoF-bound Jones touched stars while wearing stripes

Some kids grow up dreaming to be like their sports hero. Mark Jones wanted to be like his neighbor, whose place in sports came with a whistle and striped, black-and-white uniform.
“Hut Thomas was an official,” Jones said. “I’d see him in his uniform, and, for whatever reason, I became infatuated with officials and officiating.”
So began a Hall of Fame career.
Jones, the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s director of officials, is part of the 2020 class of the Alabama Sports Officials Foundation Hall of Fame, the AHSAA announced this week.
He joins a class that also includes the late Glenn Hawkins, an Alexandria High graduate and member of the inaugural Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame class of 2005. The 12-member ASOF class also includes Patsy Burke, Owen Butts, Reggie Copeland, Kevin Fehr, Bill Gaulden, Paul Greene, Jeff Hilyer, Dana Wallace, James Wilson and Houston Young.
Induction is tentatively set for Aug. 8.
Jones served as a contest official for more than 30 years. He has officiated high school basketball, football and baseball and worked eight years officiating women’s college basketball.
Jones worked in various roles at Jacksonville State University from 1984-2016 and taught officiating classes for 28 years. Add teaching and administration, and his involvement with officiating spans more than 40 years.
He also served as a Jacksonville city councilman from 2008-2016.
Jones is completing his fourth year in his AHSAA capacity, overseeing state high school officials. He spearheaded the AHSAA’s football instant replay program, which begins its third season next fall. He also helped to bring officiating stipends in line with other state associations and also utilized technology to streamline assigning and payment.
He serves on the NFHS National Football Rules Committee.
It all started in his native Guntersville, where he borrowed Thomas’ shirt, flag and whistle and officiated within the neighborhood.
“Back then, we had community football games,” Jones said. “Everybody in the community went outside, and they played together instead of doing it on video games.”
Jones discovered then the realities of referee life. It wasn’t just anybody questioning his calls. It was blood.
Jones’ brother Mike, three years older, looked incredulously at their dad.
“He was upset with one of my calls and went in and asked, ‘Do we have to listen to him?’” Jones said. “Dad said, ‘Yeah, he’s the referee.’”
Jones wore life preservers as chest protectors and umpired cousins in family Wiffle Ball games.
He said he became “obsessed” with officiating. Watching NFL games at a time when broadcasts didn’t show the game clock on the screen, he timed the quarters.
NFL referees like Jim Tunney and Tommy Bell were Jones’ sports heroes. Occasions when referees’ voices spoke over the game’s noises stood out as Jones’ highlights.
“I still love Ben Dreith’s line, ‘He was giving him the business,’” Jones said, referring to a famous, if not inartful, penalty description during a 1986 Bills-Jets game.
Jones formally applied to become a Big Ten Conference official while in high school. He never heard back.
Jones officiated JSU basketball scrimmages under then-head coach Bill Jones, who allowed his team manager to leave practice early to call high school games.
Mark Jones started out with baseball and basketball. Hawkins, then over the East Alabama Officials Association, ushered Jones into calling football games.
“The thing about Glenn Hawkins, he did it for the right reasons,” Jones said. “He did it for the kids that were out there. He held the officials accountable and made sure they were out there for the kids.”
Jones called state-championship games involving Etowah running back Carnell Williams and Hoover quarterback John Parker Wilson.
Former Randolph County football coach Ron Watters dubbed Jones “Rule Book” after a blocked punt against Woodland. The play resulted in a Randolph County touchdown, but Jones saw the chasing player kick the ball toward the goal line instead of picking it up.
The kick came 30 yards behind the line of scrimmage, but the penalty, by rule, brough the ball back to the line of scrimmage. Randolph County wound up recovering a bad option pitch, but the recovering player was tackled at the 1 as time expired.
Woodland won.
“From that day on, Watters called me ‘Rule Book,’” Jones said.
Jones was on the crew for the last Anniston-Oxford football game, marred when a Weaver youth fired a gun just outside of the playing field. Citing “issues” at previous Anniston-Oxford games, most occurring in the stands, Jones jokingly warned his crew to hit the ground if they heard a gunshot.
It turned out to be good preparation.
“That was the only time I ever mentioned that in a pregame, and it happened,” he said. “We did finish the game. We had a delay, but we did finish.”
One of the greatest compliments Jones received came from none other than legendary Alexandria coach Larry Ginn. Jones worked a season finale in a rare, non-playoff year for the Valley Cubs. The opponent had no playoff prospects, either, and Ginn seemed surprised to see him.
“When I met with him in the pregame, he goes, ‘What are you doing here?’” Jones said. “I said, ‘What do you mean, what am I doing here?’
“He said, ‘I thought you’d be somewhere else, doing something that had playoff implications.’”
Profoundly complimented, Jones said, “'This is the most important game tonight, for me,’ and it is, whatever game you’re working.”
Jones enjoyed covering games with friend Keith Robertson. Add his connections to Hawkins and Bill Jones, and you can see Mark Jones has enjoyed a rich life while living his dream.
“Meeting great people like that all across the state, it’s a great opportunity and profession to be in,” he said. “That’s what I like about my job is, you’ve always heard people say that the best job you can have is the one that you love coming to work, the one that you don’t even feel you’re working in.
“That’s the way this job is, even though we get yelled at a lot.”