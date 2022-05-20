Former Oxford High track standout wins freshman award at Eastern Mennonite

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Oxford High graduate Damon Morgan has received the male freshman-of-the-year award from the Eastern Mennonite University's athletics department, according to a news release from the school.
Morgan participates in track and field for Eastern Mennonite, which is an NCAA Division III school based in Harrisonburg, Va.
During the indoor season, he had two top-five finishes, and he was part of the 4x400 relay team that finished fifth at the ODAC championships. He ranks in the top-10 all-time at EMU in the 60-meter dash and top-five all-time at EMU in the 200 meters.
In the outdoor season, he achieved a personal record in the 100 and 200 meters at the Washington and Lee Track Carnival. He also is in the top 10 in the school record books in both the 100 and 200 meters.
He finished his outdoor season with a third-place finish as part of the 4x100 relay team at the ODAC outdoor championships.
"It's an honor to have won male freshman of the year," Morgan was quoted as saying in a news release. "I'm just glad that my name was in the conversation. I was only able to walk this path because of (senior teammate) Alijah Johnson. He has been a great mentor academically as well as athletically. He has left some big shoes for me to fill but I will not let him down."
