Ford tough: White Plains softball off to 14-4 start

WHITE PLAINS — Rachel Ford has assembled enough strong softball teams at White Plains to earn her name on Rachel Ford Field.
Monday’s 7-3 loss to Spring Garden notwithstanding, she appears to have assembled a promising team this season.
Three weeks out from the Calhoun County tournament, the Wildcats stand at 14-4 and look to be defending champion Alexandria’s top challenger in the county.
“Besides today, I’m pretty pleased with the start of our season,” Ford said. “The girls have just been very versatile, playing different positions and different roles. They’ve bought into doing whatever helps the team so far, and I’m really pleased with their attitudes and their effort.”
Monday’s game belonged to state-tournament regular Spring Garden (3-0).
Madison Brown swung the Panthers’ biggest bat with three hits, including a two-run home run in the seventh inning and an RBI single in the second.
“Madison, we just played a couple of games over the weekend, struggled in one game and came up with the big hit in the other games,” Spring Garden coach Ann Welsh said. “I think she’s carried that over, so I’m proud of that.”
Abbey Steward pitched a complete game against an explosive White Plains lineup, holding the Wildcats three runs on six hits with six strikeouts.
“She did well,” Spring Garden coach Ann Welsh said. “My assistant coach and I were just talking about reading some things that they’ve done so far, White Plains, so I was happy with that, especially early in our season.”
White Plains got Leighton Arnold’s pinch-hit RBI double in the fifth inning, and she added a run-scoring single in the seventh. The Wildcats added another run on an error in the seventh.
Until Monday’s hiccup, White Plains has managed well replacing key losses over the past two years. The last two senior classes included shortstop/pitcher Emma Jones, now playing for Appalachian State, all-county catcher Graci Surrett, all-county third baseman Lily Ponder, all-county outfielder Ashlyn Cryer, first baseman/outfielder/pitcher Reese Roberts and first baseman Kaylee Johnson.
On the plus side, White Plains got all-county Callyn Martin back after a near-two-year absence. The 2020 COVID-19 shutdown cost her most of her sophomore year, and a knee injury from basketball claimed her junior softball season.
“It’s been different to finally get back in the swing of things,” Martin said. “I feel like I’ve finally settled down, and it’s starting to come back from where I left off at.”
Sophomore Kristen Rhodes, who turned an unassisted double play at first base against Spring Garden on Monday, leads the Wildcats with a .429 batting average.
Freshman catcher/pitcher Callie Richardson, who made first-team all-county as an eighth-grader, bats .420 with team-high two home runs, four doubles and 20 RBIs.
“Besides today, top to bottom in our lineup, we really can hit a ball,” Ford said. “If somebody is usually off, the rest of us pick up the slack.
“It’s been a long time since I had a lineup where I feel like one through nine has a chance to help us. There’s really not a big lull in the lineup.”
Arnold has pitched a team-high 37 1/3 innings. She’s 9-1 with a 2.062 ERA and 72 strikeouts.
“I feel like our pitching staff has worked real hard,” Ford said. “Leighton Arnold has done a really good job against some really tough teams. She’s improved a ton since last year.”
Players say strong team chemistry has played a role in White Plains’ start and will play a role in how the Wildcats finish.
“I feel we’ll go really far if we’ll stay together,” Richardson said.