Football signing: Shorter University lands Cleburne County's Sam Groce

Cleburne County High's Sam Groce has signed scholarship papers to play football for Shorter University.
Groce is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back and running back. He also will run track at Shorter and participate in the school's drama program.
Shorter football coach Zach Morrison said that Groce was a late signee, which is why he wasn't included on the initial list of signees released by the school on National Signing Day on Feb. 5.
Shorter is an NCAA Division II school based in Rome, Ga.
On National Signing Day, Cleburne County celebrated Cale Dingler, who signed with the University of the Cumberlands, an NAIA school based in Williamsburg, Ky. Also, the school celebrated Gage Harcow, who will attend Jacksonville State as a prefered walk-on.